When your robot mother tells you the world has been destroyed and not to go outside, you do what robot mom tells you. That is until Hilary Swank joins the fun, of course.

That’s a jokey way of explaining the much more serious new film I Am Mother, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year and drops on Netflix June 7. In the film, a robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) raises a young woman (eventually played by Clara Rugaard) who is led to believe she is the last human on Earth and being raised to save humanity. But then a stranger played by Hilary Swank throws a wrench in that story. Here’s the trailer.

Directed by Grant Sputore from a script by Michael Lloyd Green, I Am Mother certainly has a familiar pop culture vibe, blending Fallout with Ex Machina and several other things. But the robot at the center of it all is the most intriguing bit. The trailer reveals (which feels like a spoiler potentially) that the Mother robot is the same model as bad ones on the surface. So, is Mother lying? Is she a bad robot too? Or is she different from the pack? I guess we’ll find out on June 7.

