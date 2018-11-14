Kevin Feige talks about Marvel’s plans for The Eternals. There’s wild rumors about who else could join Westworld’s third season. Go behind the scenes on Aquaman’s underwater filming. Plus, the first details from the last two episodes of Doctor Who season 11, and a new look at Elseworlds. Spoilers go!
Black Hammer
Legendary is adapting Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s superhero comic book series, Black Hammer, into a multimedia franchise that will include both film and television projects. [/Film]
The Eternals
Speaking with Bionic Buzz, Kevin Feige compared the upcoming Eternals movie to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
Your reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man. So for us, it’s finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.
Captain Marvel
In the same interview with Bionic Buzz, Feige confirmed that, perhaps to the surprise of no one, the Captain Marvel movie is based on imagery and themes from Kelly Sue DeConnick’s recent run on the title.
The history of Captain Marvel goes back and is rather confusing. The one we’re doing is based on Carol Danvers and in particular, the Kelly Sue DeConnick run, which has only been around the last few years, but is really quite inspirational for us.
Advertisement
Godzilla vs. Kong
Production has now officially begun on the movie, as heralded by this shot of Godzilla firing atomic breath into the skies.
Advertisement
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Screen Rant has six new character posters for each one of our Spider-heroes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glass
Total Film also has three new images from M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass.
Advertisement
Aquaman
A new behind-the-scenes featurette dives into the film’s underwater photography. See what we did there?
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The latest TV spot for the sequel focuses on the films fantastical sights and vistas.
Westworld
Salt shakers at the ready, but That Hashtag Show alleges HBO is “interested” in casting Antonio Banderas as the central villain of Westworld’s third season.
Advertisement
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey has joined the voice cast of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as Big Mama, “a gigantic spider yokai who can shoot webs and disguise herself to look like a human.”
Advertisement
You can check out a clip of her in action below [Coming Soon]
Travelers
Netflix has released a short teaser for the third season of Travelers.
Advertisement
Legends of Tomorrow
The twelfth episode of season four is titled “The Eggplant, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” according to Keto Shimizu on Twitter.
Advertisement
Doctor Who
Doctor Who News has the synopses and first images for the final two episodes of season eleven, “It Takes You Away” and “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos.”
Episode Nine: It Takes You Away
On the edge of a Norwegian fjord, in the present day, The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz discover a boarded-up cottage and a girl named Hanne in need of their help.
What has happened here?
What monster lurks in the woods around the cottage – and beyond?
Guest starring Ellie Wallwork and Kevin Eldon.
Written by Ed Hime.
Directed by Jamie Childs.
Episode Ten: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos
On the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos, lies the remains of a brutal battlefield. But as the Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan answer nine separate distress calls, they discover the planet holds far more secrets.
Who is the mysterious commander with no memory? What lies beyond the mists? Who or what are the Ux?
The answers will lead the Doctor and her friends towards a deadly reckoning.
Guest starring Phyllis Logan, Mark Addy and Percelle Ascott.
Written by Chris Chibnall.
Directed by Jamie Childs.
Advertisement
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
Coming Soon has images from the Sabrina holiday special. More at the link.
Advertisement
The Gifted
Polaris gets a comic-accurate headdress in the trailer for “the dreaM,” airing in two weeks.
Elseworlds
Now it’s Barry’s turn for a Freaky Friday in the second teaser for the 2018 Arrowverse crossover.
The Flash
Finally, Caitlin meets her father in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Icicle Cometh.”
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
Advertisement