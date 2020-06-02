There's More Wild Star Wars Rumors About Another Rebels Star Heading to Live-Action

New rumors suggest that Lucasfilm is having a time mining its animated properties for new live-action material. Image : Lucasfilm

A former Marvel Mutant may have jumped ship to Wandavision. Chad Stahelski teases the wild action of The Matrix 4. P atty Jenkins says not to expect any romantic sparks to fly between Cheetah and Diana in Wonder Woman 1984. Plus, a summer Halloween comes to Stargirl, and what’s to come on The 100. To me, my spoilers!

Kill Them All

THR reports Victoria Mahoney (the second-unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) is now in talks to direct a film adaptation of Kyle Starks’ graphic novel, Kill Them All, at Paramount. Adapted for the screen by James Coyne, the story concerns “a betrayed murderess on a revenge streak and a hard-drinking former cop who, to get what they want, team to take down a crime lord. The latter is atop a 15-story Miami high-rise so the duo go floor by floor cutting through assassins, murderers, Luchadore gang bosses, ex-boyfriends, and office workers.”

Wonder Woman 1984

In the latest issue of SFX Magazine (via Heroic Hollywood), Patty Jenkins denied rumors Diana’s relationship with Cheetah would develop into a romance.

It might have [happened] in a different storyline. But because this storyline was so clearly about Steve (Trevor, played by Chris Pine) coming back, the whole story was about Steve. It’s all a love story with Steve. There wasn’t room for two for Diana.

The Matrix 4

In a recent interview with THR, Chad Stahelski teased Lana Wachowski’s “absolutely crazy” action scenes in The Matrix 4.

She comes with this idea. She comes with this set piece. She comes with, ‘This is the character. This is what’s happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?’ She’s one of those great people that she’ll tell us something and we’ll say, ‘Okay, we’ve got this.’ Then she’s like, ‘Oh my God, that’s awesome. I didn’t think of that, but what if we took this and made it this?’ She always kind of one-ups you and that’s a challenge. She’s probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I’ve ever worked with… If you love the Matrix trilogy, you’re going to love what she’s doing because she’s brilliant and fun and understands what the fans want.

John Wick 4

In the same interview, Stahleski stated he may recycle unused action sequence from John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum for John Wick 4.

There were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them.

Ballerina

Stahleski also offered an update on the John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina.

So, right now, I know that [Len Wiseman] and Shay [Hatten] are developing Ballerina. I’m not exactly sure what stage it’s at, but it’s something I know that both Lionsgate, Thunder Road and myself would like to see happen sooner rather than later. And from what I’ve heard recently, they’ve got a good angle on it and they’re actively developing.

Avatar 2-5

Such is James Cameron’s hubris that even a global pandemic will not stop him from making four Avatar sequels, simultaneously, as a new photo from producer Jon Landau attests.

Creatures



Astronomy students aid an alien refugee in the trailer for Creatures, a Christmas set sci-fi-horror-comedy from Tony Jopia (Cute Little Buggers) and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance puppet creation team, Stitches & Glue.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

As if there were not enough reports of animated Star Wars characters making the jump to live-action shows lately , a new report from Daniel Richtman (via The DisInsider) claims Disney is looking for an actor to play Grand Admiral Thrawn in future Star Wars television projects. Although details were unspecific as to just where or how Thrawn would be showing up, the outlet additionally notes, “there’s a rumor of him getting his own series.”

WandaVision

Comic Book Movie reports Evan Peters (Fox’s Quicksilver in Days of Future Past, Age of Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix) has joined the cast of WandaVision in an unspecified “key” role.

Creepshow

Greg Nicotero revealed the upcoming episode featuring the previously revealed giant spider will have “a Food of the Gods-vibe, ” and concern an exterminator who “maybe gets a little bit of a comeuppance” facing the various animals he’s killed.

We developed an episode that’s an exterminator story, where the exterminator maybe gets a little bit of a comeuppance with some of the vermin that he would have killed. That particular episode has more than just a spider in it. It’s got a bit of a Food of the Gods vibe to it.

Stargirl

Stargirl enjoys a midsummer Halloween episode in the synopsis for “Hourman & Dr. Mid-Nite” airing June 16.

HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman’s (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party. David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#105). Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 6/16/2020.

Into the Dark

Steve Guttenberg gives Judy Greer a hard time in images from “Good Boy, ” this month’s episode of Into the Dark. More available at Bloody-Disgusting.

Roswell, New Mexico

CrashCon is the “perfect place” to “get revenge on aliens” in the trailer for “Crash Into Me” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

The 100

Finally, Raven discovers a radiation leak at the sanctum in a clip from this week’s episode of The 100, “False Gods. ”

