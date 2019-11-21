We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

There's More to The Mandalorian's Concept Art Than 'Baby Yoda'

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:The Mandalorian
17.2K
46
2
A space gremlin.
Image: Disney+

By now you’ve undoubtedly seen “Baby Yoda,” the breakout star of Disney+’s Mandalorian series, and now you’ve seen some of the early concept art for the 50-year-old infant. But there’s so much more to The Mandalorian than baby space gremlins that resemble a certain legendary Jedi, and much of it was first realized as gorgeous concept art.

Now the the first two chapters of The Mandalorian have hit Disney+, the studio has dropped a batch of images from artists Christian Alzmann, Nick Gindraux, Ryan Church, Jama Jurabaev, and Doug Chiang showcasing the creative team’s early visions for some of the series’ most action-packed moments. (Sharp-eyed viewers may recognize these images from the show’s end credits.)

Advertisement

What’s amazing about the illustrations, aside from their straight-up beauty, is how well they capture the overall tone of the series. There’s an aged ruggedness in each image that contrasts with how new the entire show feels. Take a look for yourself.

The Mandalorian and IG-11.
Image: Christian Alzmann (Disney)
The Mandalorian and IG-11 sustaining heavy fire in the midst of battle.
Image: Nick Gindraux (Disney)
Advertisement
The Mandalorian and IG-11 hiding from enemy fire.
Image: Nick Gindraux (Disney)
Advertisement
The Mandalorian discovering you-know-who.
Image: Ryan Church, Nick Gindraux (Disney)
The Mandalorian and Kuiil.
Image: Jama Jurabaev (Disney)
Advertisement
The Mandalorian on his way to a kill.
Image: Nick Gindraux (Disney)
The Mandalorian fighting a strange beast off his ship.
Image: Doug Chiang (Disney)
Advertisement
The Mandalorian entering a building.
Image: John Park, Doug Chiang (Disney)
Advertisement
The Mandalorian and Kuiil atop a pair of Blurrgs.
Image: Christian Alzmann (Disney)
The Mandalorian riding his steed.
Image: Christian Alzmann (Disney)
Advertisement

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

These Blogs Have Spoken

Oh, So The Mandalorian Is Really Going to Be About That? Awesome

Pedro Pascal Awkwardly Said the Mandalorian's Real Name in an Interview

Listen to The Mandalorian's Epic, Heart-Pounding Soundtrack Right Now

So...Let's Talk About That Mandalorian Ending

The Mandalorian Is Here and Star Wars Will Never Be the Same

Watch the Cast of The Mandalorian Describe Its Upcoming First Season

Say Hello to Ming-Na Wen's Badass Mandalorian Character

Breaking Down the Details and Mysteries of The Mandalorian's Final Trailer

In the New Trailer for The Mandalorian, a Deadly Crew Comes Together

About the author

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

EmailTwitterPosts