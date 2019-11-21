There's More to The Mandalorian's Concept Art Than 'Baby Yoda'

By now you’ve undoubtedly seen “Baby Yoda,” the breakout star of Disney+’s Mandalorian series, and now you’ve seen some of the early concept art for the 50-year-old infant. But there’s so much more to The Mandalorian than baby space gremlins that resemble a certain legendary Jedi, and much of it was first realized as gorgeous concept art.
Now the the first two chapters of The Mandalorian have hit Disney+, the studio has dropped a batch of images from artists Christian Alzmann, Nick Gindraux, Ryan Church, Jama Jurabaev, and Doug Chiang showcasing the creative team’s early visions for some of the series’ most action-packed moments. (Sharp-eyed viewers may recognize these images from the show’s end credits.)
What’s amazing about the illustrations, aside from their straight-up beauty, is how well they capture the overall tone of the series. There’s an aged ruggedness in each image that contrasts with how new the entire show feels. Take a look for yourself.
The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.