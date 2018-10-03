Photo: David McNew/Staff (Getty Images)

The very thought of turning Konami’s iconic rhythm game into a movie is already patently absurd. But new plans seem to hint that idea was apparently not deeply silly enough.



Variety reports that Konami—known for things like Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, and firing Hideo Kojima—is partnering with Greg Silverman’s Stampede and the wonderfully generically named Branded Entertainment to launch a movie franchise based on Dance Dance Revolution. Konami launched the arcade classic 20 years ago, and has released a whole host of games in the long-running franchise in the decades since.

Advertisement

Usually, this wouldn’t be something io9 would cover. After all, you might imagine a Dance Dance Revolution adaptation to be about, I don’t know, rival dance troupes battling it out, á la the likes of Step Up, or maybe a spinoff of The Good Place based solely around dance-team enthusiast Jason Mendoza. But here’s the thing. This is, at least according to Variety, the elevator pitch for this new movie:



The project will explore a world on the brink of destruction where the only hope is to unite through the universal language of dance.

I’m sorry, what? Are we getting an apocalyptic disaster movie where people have to save the world through dancing?

Advertisement

God, please. Please do this. I don’t think I really understood that I needed a sci-fi-adjacent apocalypse movie about the power of sick beats and smooth moves. But it turns out, I do. Let the Dance Dance Revolt begin!