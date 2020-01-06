There's Already Wild Star Wars Rumors About the Settings of the New Movies

Could we be heading back to an Old(ish) Republic? Image : Lucasfilm

Margot Robbie says not to expect the Joker in Birds of Prey. Filming on The Batman has begun. Michelle Monaghan discusses the relevance of The Craft remake. Plus, new footage from Doctor Who, and what’s to come when Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Batwoman return. To me, my spoilers!



Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

In a recent interview with Variety, Margot Robbie confirmed Jared Leto’s Joker doesn’t appear in Birds of Prey “even as a cameo” but notes she believes Joaquin Phoenix “did a phenomenal job” in the role.

I feel like the Joker film was much more grounded. Ours is different. It’s heightened.

Relatedly, Consumer Protection BC has rated a new trailer expected to release soon. It runs 2 minutes 22 seconds and contains “two instances of coarse language. ”

Death Rider in the House of Vampires

Bloody-Disgusting reports Danny Trejo has joined the cast of Glenn Danzig’s upcoming vampire western, Death Rider in the House of Vampires, as a character named Bela Latigo.

The Batman

Jeffrey Wright has officially begun filming on The Batman.

Meanwhile, set photos from London have captured a van for Gotham Action News, a GCPD squad car with officers and a Gotham Water & Power truck.

The Matrix 4

Watchmen and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II claims he is in “Matrix mode” for Lana Wachowski’s surprise sequel.

Star Wars

Use the Force on a few of those salt shakers, because according to a new report from Making Star Wars, we may already know the setting of future films in the Star Wars franchise. According to the site, the next series of movies will be set 400 years before the events of The Phantom Menace during a period known as the High Republic, when “Darth Bane has already set up the Rule of Two” and will star a young Jedi exploring the Outer Rim and Unknown Regions of the galaxy.

The Craft

Speaking with Collider Ladies Night, Michelle Monaghan described Zoe Lister-Jone’s remake of The Craft as “timely and relevant. ”

It’s a terrific group of young actresses. It was a really female production. It was fantastic. Zoe’s just really smart. It’s spooky but also really timely and relevant, you know in terms of what it’s about and how she reimagined it.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Writer Ed Solomon (and namesake of Bogus Journey villain, De Nomolos) shared another new photo of Bill and Ted with their daughters, Thea and Billie, on Twitter.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew must clear her father’s name in the synopsis for “The Phantom of Bonny Scot” airing January 22.

When Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) quest to clear Carson’s (Scott Wolf) name clashes with Owen’s (guest star Miles G. Villanueva, “The Resident”) pursuit of justice for the victims of the Bonny Scot, she’ll have to decide just how far she’s willing to go to get her dad out of jail. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao (#111).

Batwoman

Alice celebrates in the synopsis for “How Queer Everything is Today!”, the January 19 episode of Batwoman.

While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on Jacob Kane’s (Dougray Scott) trial, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected. As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity...and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#110). Original airdate 1/19/2020.

Supergirl

Supergirl untangles the “subsequent complications” from Crisis in the synopsis for “Bottle Episode. ” It will guest star Being Human’s Meaghan Rath, real-life sister of Jessie Rath (Brainiac) as a new incarnation of Brainiac-5.

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510). Original airdate 1/19/2020.



Black Lightning

Lynn’s troubles intensify in the synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn. ”

Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#310). Original airdate 1/20/2020.



Hunters



A new trailer for Jordan Peele’s Hunters is set to “Psycho Killer” by the Talking Heads.

Doctor Who

The Doctor visits a spa plagued with monsters in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Orphan 55.”

Harley Quinn

Finally, the Queen of Fables is released from the book of U.S. tax codes in a clip from this week’s episode of Harley Quinn.

