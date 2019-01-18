Image: Sony Pictures

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillen say goodbye to their time on Avengers: Endgame. Star Trek: Discovery’s executive producer promises a lighter, more celebratory second season. The new Creepshow could be adapting a Stephen King story. Plus tons of posters for Alita: Battle Angel, Hellboy, and John Wick: Chapter 3. Hi-o Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Ghostbusters

We might have only just got official word that Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters film is, after years of talk, actually happening, but THR’s Borys Kit reports the new Ghostbusters will star the next generation of paranormal investigators: four teens, two boys and two girls.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Both Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillen revealed they’ve recently wrapped reshoots on Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

Voyagers

THR reports AGC Studios has greenlit a new sci-fi thriller from Howard Berger (Divergent, Limitless) concerning a spaceship full of children descending into chaos after its captain is murdered.

Advertisement

Zombieland 2

Speaking with Screen Rant, Rhett Reese confirmed the Zombieland sequel is not titled Zombieland, Too.

Yeah, that’s not the title. I don’t know why that’s on IMDB. Sometimes we just scratch our heads over how things like that happen.

Advertisement

Hellboy

Coming Soon has two new Hellboy posters.

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Things look bad for John Wick on a stylish new poster from Bloody-Disgusting. Did you catch that excellent first trailer yesterday?

Advertisement

Alita: Battle Angel

Coming Soon also has a full gallery of character posters for Alita: Battle Angel. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pet Sematary

Sometimes, dead is better in the first TV spot for the Pet Sematary remake.





Captain Morten and the Spider Queen

After being shrunk to the size of an insect, a young boy must sail his toy boat across the length of his parent’s flooded cafe in the first trailer for Captain Morten and The Spider Queen, a new stop-motion film starring the voices of Michael McElhatton, Ciarán Hinds, Brendan Gleeson, and Susie Power.

Swamp Thing

According to Revenge of the Fans, Power Rangers actor RJ Cyler has joined the cast of Swamp Thing in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Raised By Wolves

Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong have all joined the cast of Ridley Scott’s new sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves. According to Deadline, Collin will play Mother, “an android with a secret past who has been programmed to raise a brood of human children on a faraway planet” while Salim plays Father, “an android whose devotion to his human children is matched only by his devotion to Mother.” McGrath has been cast as Campion, “a scrappy and soulful 12-year-old boy who was raised by Mother and Father since birth” while Algar joins as Sue, “a strong, resourceful combat medic who put aside her reservations about coming to this new planet at the urging of her husband Marcus.” Jamieson will play Paul, “Sue and Marcus’ 12-year-old son, a boy of unshakable faith in both his religion and his father.” Additionally, Hazzard, Loughran, Shah and Wong will all play children under the care of Mother and Father.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery

According to executive producer Heather Kadin, season two of Star Trek: Discovery is “lighter and brighter” than the first.

There was a lot of heaviness. [Season 2] is a little lighter and brighter. In any historical time, after war is much more celebratory and lighter and fun.

Advertisement

[TV Line]

Creepshow

Production Weekly reports the upcoming Creepshow TV series will adapt Stephen King’s story, Survivor Type, concerning a shipwrecked surgeon going to hideous lengths in order to survive.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

Coming Soon has the incredibly vague synopsis for The Walking Dead’s midseason premiere, “Adaptation.”

The group unmasks a disturbing and dangerous new threat. An escaped captive revisits his past.

Advertisement

Arrow

Kelsey Grammer narrates Arrow’s 150th episode in the official synopsis for “The Emerald Archer.”

ARROW FILMS THEIR 150TH EPISODE AS A DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED “THE HOOD AND THE RISE OF VIGILANTES” NARRATED BY KELSEY GRAMMER — The 150th episode of “Arrow” showcases a documentary entitled “The Hood and the rise of vigilantism” starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and the rest of Team Arrow. As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s (guest star Jack Moore) return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city. The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by the BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow. The documentary is narrated by Kelsey Grammer. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#712). Original airdate 2/4/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Meanwhile, The Flash and the Elongated Man go undercover in the synopsis for the February 5 episode, “Goldfaced.”

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) must go undercover as criminals in an illegal black market to purchase a device that could help them stop Cicada (Chris Klein). Once inside, Barry and Ralph find their morality tested as they slip deeper into the criminal world, eventually having to choose between committing a crime, or losing the means to defeat one of their greatest foes. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) investigates a lead on Cicada’s whereabouts and ends up in a dangerous situation. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#513). Original airdate 2/5/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

We also have the synopsis for Supernatural’s 300th episode, “Lebanon.”

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN RETURNS FOR THE 300TH EPISODE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) guest stars. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb & Meredith Glynn. (#1413). Original Airdate 2/7/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Jeanine Mason and Heather Hemmens discuss their characters in two new interviews with the CW.

Deadly Class

Finally, Lana Condor extolls life advice as both herself and character Saya Kuroki in a new featurette from Syfy.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.