There's a Flicker of Hope for a Return to X-Men: The Animated Series

To us, our X-Men! Screenshot : Disney

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Zendaya hypes up Dune. A new Jurassic World: Dominion set picture teases a familiar location. Get a look at Kelly Marie Tran in Hulu’s new horror anthology. Brec Ba ssinger teases Stargirl’s grand finale. Plus, concept art from Amazon’s Invincible animated series, Netflix’s take on Reborn finds a writer, and a tiny glimpse of DC’s Black Adam. To me, my spoilers!

Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Reborn



TV Line reports Bek Smith will write Netflix’s film adaptation of Mark Millar’s Reborn for director Chris McKay and producer Sandra Bullock.

Advertisement

Dune



Zendaya hyped the upcoming Dune trailer in a recent interview with InStyle magazine.

Dune was incredible. I wasn’t in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I called Timothée [Chalamet, who stars in it] and said, ‘Dude! You should be proud.’ It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It’s fun to escape into another world.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Intriguingly, a new set photo reveals Jurassic World: Dominion will return to The Lost World’s Isla Sorna.

Advertisement

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson shared a trailer for DC FanDome including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it microsecond of Black Adam concept art.

Advertisement

Speaking during Wizard World’s reunion panel, X-Men: The Animated Series series producer Larry Huston says that there have been talks with Disney about a potential revival—whether it’s a continuation of the classic show or an entirely new animated X-series in its style is unclear:

We’ve had talks, but that’s about it. We’ve made conversation and it’s up to them to make the decision, but we’ve let them know that we’re all available for whatever they want to do in the future.

Advertisement

Stay Tuned

Inexplicably, AMC is developing a TV series based on the 1992 John Ritter/Pam Dawber movie, Stay Tuned, from Fear The Walking Dead co-showrunner/executive producer Ian Goldberg and writer/producer Richard Naing. The original film followed a married couple unwittingly sucked inside their new television set and forced to survive fractured, life-or-death versions of their favorite programs.[Deadline]

Advertisement

Soulmates

AMC has also seen fit to renew Soulmates for a second season ahead of its October 5 premiere. [Spoiler TV]

Advertisement

Stereoscope

Bloody-Disgusting reports Crypt TV’s next Facebook Watch series is titled Stereoscope and follows “a mysterious toy that can transport its user to another world seemingly just like their own. But when the only scientist who understands it is violently killed, his wife and daughter must finally form a connection and build upon his findings or else the supernatural force unleashed by the device will destroy the rest of their family.” Bree Winslow, Prema Cruz, Blaine Maye, and Brian White are attached to star.

Advertisement

Stargirl

In conversation with TV Guide, Brec Bassinger stated today’s “epic” season finale of Stargirl feels like “the last hurrah.”

It’s epic. There’s so many people. There’s that iconic shot in the trailer of the ISA just coming at the JSA. I love that shot so much. When we were filming that, it was so rewarding because it really felt like the last hurrah.

Advertisement

Monsterland

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at the various guest stars of Hulu’s new horror anthology series, Monsterland—including Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, Taylor Schilling, and Kaitlyn Dever. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Photo : Hulu

Photo : Hulu

Advertisement

Photo : Hulu

Photo : Hulu

Advertisement

Invincible

Finally, SuperHeroHype has character designs from Amazon’s Invincible animated series. Unsurprisingly, they look nearly identical to the comic book.

Advertisement

Photo : Amazon

Banner art by Jim Cooke.