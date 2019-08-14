Photo: Marvel

Avengers: Endgame might be Tony Stark’s story but it is, for better or worse at times, in many ways equally a love letter to Chris Evans’ journey as Captain America. So maybe it’s not surprising that one of the film’s most devilishly-difficult-to-spot Easter eggs in a cheeky callback to one of Cap’s cinematic foes.



London-based VFX house Cinesite—one of the myriad who worked on bringing the behemoth that Endgame is to life—shared a demo reel of its work on the film this week, now that it’s hitting American shelves for its home release and is about to drop in the UK in a few weeks’ time.

The reel covers everything from Nebula’s cybernetic arm flicking space junk at Tony Stark to the recreation of the dangerous environs of Morag. But it also reveals that Cinesite helped tuck away a very familiar face in Steve and Tony’s time-trip back to SHIELD circa 1970...



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: CineSite

Yup: That’s Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), from Captain America: The First Avenger, digitized and hidden away on a tiny screen in the background as Tony works his way through his father’s workplace to find the Space Stone!

Considering that within the timeline of the MCU, Zola dies in 1972, it’s a sneaky bit of foreshadowing for the former Hydra scientist turned...well, not-so-former Hydra scientist working to corrupt SHIELD from within by uploading his consciousness into a computer network, as we see him do in The Winter Soldier. Zola gets a passing mention in Endgame from Howard Stark regardless, but this is a fun, if practically impossible to spot, Easter egg appearance for him, too.

