San Diego Comic-Con celebrated its 50-year anniversary this year. That’s half a century of panels, cosplay, friendship, and joining together in fandom. We wanted to commemorate this historic event, and we chose to do it by celebrating you.

The fan. The artist. The writer. The cosplayer. The volunteer. The supportive parent. The friend.

Video producer Raul Marrero has put together a beautiful tribute to the humans (and perhaps some mutants) of SDCC 2019. Excelsior, my dears, and enjoy.

