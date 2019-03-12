Image: Warner Bros./Nickelodeon

What should fans expect from an animated film called Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? How about Batman, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the entire kitchen sink of both universes?



This new Warner/Nickelodeon animated film is adapted from James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II comic book crossover from late 2015/early 2016. Entertainment Weekly got the trailer reveal today:

Worth the price of admission just to hear Batman say, “Ninja...turtles?” to be honest. Speaking of voices, EW has the details on the tremendous cast:

With Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Troy Baker, a voice actor from video games Batman: Arkham Origins and The Last of Us, becomes the first to ever play both Batman and the Joker in the same film. Team Bats is rounded out by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom as Batgirl, Hart of Dixie‘s Ben Giroux as Robin, Seinfeld‘s Brian George as Alfred, and Parks and Recreation‘s Jim Meskimen as Commissioner Gordon. Emmy winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) leads the voice cast behind the Turtles as Raphael, accompanied by Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney as Michelangelo, Grace & Frankie‘s Baron Vaughn as Donatello, and The Woody Woodpecker Show‘s Eric Bauza as Leonardo. John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) voices Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!) voices both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) voices Penguin, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) voices Bane, Cas Anvar (The Expanse) voices Ra’s al Ghul, Keith Ferguson (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) voices Baxter Stockman and Two-Face, Andrew Kishino (The Lion Guard) voices Shredder, and Meskimen voices another character with Scarecrow.

Directed by Jake Castorena and written by Marly Halpern-Graser, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be released on Digital and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack this spring.

