Image: Lionsgate

The Cowboy Ninja Viking movie has been indefinitely delayed. Jake Busey discusses carrying on his father’s legacy for The Predator. Slaughterhouse-Five is coming to TV. Plus, casting for The Man in the High Castle and Watchmen, and another look at the Charmed reboot. Go go power spoilers!



Advertisement

Power Rangers 2

Inside Licensing reports Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures is now developing a new Power Rangers movie—one that is, interestingly, a follow-up to the 2017 reboot instead of a fresh start.

Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release.

Advertisement

Cowboy Ninja Viking

Universal Pictures has pulled Chris Pratt’s Cowboy Ninja Viking from its June 2019 release date, while also delaying it indefinitely. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Bloodshot

Due to “scheduling conflicts,” Guy Pearce has replaced Michael Sheen in the role of Dr. Emil Harting, the scientist responsible for creating Bloodshot. [Variety]

Advertisement

Untitled Superhero Heist Project

Collider reports Legendary Pictures has secured the rights to an untitled superhero-heist script from Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin (Bad Day For the Cut) said to, “subvert the genre as it revolves around a group of career criminals who stage a heist on the lair of a superhero, and then must escape with their lives when everything goes wrong.”

Advertisement

The Predator



Jake Busey spoke to Bloody-Disgusting about playing the son of Peter Keyes, Garey Busey’s character in Predator 2.

He explained a bit about Predator 2 and my father. Of course, I was on the set when they filmed that movie. I was a kid. I was 17 maybe. I said sure, I’d love to do that. He thought it would be a good idea to make a callback to Predator 2 and add that element. We are friends on a social level so he knew about me whereas I don’t think any of the people at the studio did or would’ve thought of that. I owe lots of gratitude to him for creating the character and the hearkening back to Predator 2. I am not my father, nor will I ever be and I don’t think this character is really Peter Keyes reincarnated. This is a new thing. Chronologically it’s 30 years later so I think the big fun coincidences that happen were my dad was 46 when he shot Predator 2. I was 46 when we shot this one. It’s interesting. We’re both the same age in the Predator films. I’m playing his son so it’s the legacy. It’s the Peter Keyes legacy.

Advertisement

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time

A windswept shark swallows a flaming cannonball in the latest TV spot.

Watchmen

Dylan Schombing (Sharp Objects, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Adelynn Spoon (Charlotte’s Web), and Lily Rose (The Vampire Diaries) have joined the cast in undisclosed roles. [Deadline]

Advertisement

The Man in the High Castle

Frances Turner (The Gifted), Clé Bennett (Homeland) and Rich Ting (NCIS: Los Angeles) have joined the cast of season four. Turner will play Bell Mallory, an escapee from a Nazi concentration camp in the Japanese Pacific States who joins BCR, an urban guerrilla movement dedicated to the liberation of African-Americans with Bennett’s character, a militant black nationalist named Elijah. Ting will play Captain Iijima, “a driven, ambitious young detective in the Kempeitai and Kido’s close deputy.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Snowpiercer

Iddo Goldberg has joined the cast of the TNT show as Bennett, “an engineer through and through. He sees the big picture but knows the devil is in the details. As one of the original engineers who helped design the train, he is also one of the few who knows the deepest secrets of the train.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Slaughterhouse-Five: The Series

Epix is developing a TV series based on Kurt Vonnegut’s time travel novel, Slaughterhouse Five. [Variety]

Advertisement

Charmed



A pair of new TV spots for the Charmed reboot turns back the clock somewhere between the years 1998 and 2006.

The Outpost

Finally, the CW has released a trailer for August 21st’s return episode of The Outpost, “The Book of Names.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Advertisement