There Are Tons of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Keep You Cozy in November

The days may be getting shorter, but November’s list of new sci-fi and fantasy books is long as can be. This month, we’ve got curses, star-crossed lovers, trips to the moon, internet kitties, a bomb squad that specializes in magic weapons, a gang, treacherous quests, a troll-hating serial killer, and so much more.

And Go Like This: Stories by John Crowley

This 13-story collection includes the veteran sci-fi and fantasy author’s 2018 Edgar Award-winning “Spring Break,” as well as a previously unpublished tale, “Anosognosia.” (November 5)

The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older

When the ghost of woman who disappeared during the Cuban revolution turns up in modern-day New Jersey, her nephew sets about trying to uncover the true story of his family’s tragic history. (November 5)

The Deep by Rivers Solomon with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes

A Hugo-nominated song by Clipping inspired this novella about an underwater world populated by the water-breathing descendants of pregnant African women who were thrown overboard by slavers. It falls to their designated historian to preserve their traumatic memories—but what will happen when she strikes out for a new life on the surface? (November 5)

Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade

A man who discovers he’s destined to save the world finds, unsurprisingly, that the task isn’t as easy or exciting as he’d thought. Can he live up the prophecy or will evil have its way after all? (November 5)

Fire Sail by Piers Anthony

The long-running Xanth series continues with this comedic tale of a young man and his grandmother, who become unlikely partners when a magician sends them on an array of epic and wacky quests. (November 5)

Fortuna by Kristyn Merbeth

A new space opera trilogy begins as a reckless young woman takes over her mother’s smuggling business, operating out of a cargo ship that’s also the family home. Things get complicated when a deal goes bad and her brother makes an unexpected return from fighting in a far-off war. (November 5)

Girls of Storm and Shadow by Natasha Ngan

The sequel to Girls of Paper and Fire finds courtesan-turned-demon-slayer Lei and her warrior love Wren traveling far and wide to gather support for a rebellion across the kingdom—but several forces, including dark magic, threaten to undermine their cause and tear them apart. (November 5)

The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White

A new fantasy trilogy set in Camelot begins, but the Guinevere we meet here is not the version we’re used to from the classic stories. In this story she’s secretly a changeling summoned by Merlin, tasked with keeping King Arthur and his kingdom safe from threats both mortal and magical. (November 5)

Infinite Stars: Dark Frontiers edited by Bryan Thomas Schmidt

This collection of new and classic stories showcases authors writing about space exploration and the edges of the universe, with work by Arthur C. Clarke, George R.R. Martin, Seanan McGuire, Neal Asher, C.J. Cherryh, and many others. (November 5)

Life and Limb by Jennifer Roberson

A new Western fantasy series begins as unlikely allies—an ex-con biker and an Arizona cowboy—meet and team up to fight against the end of the world. (November 5)

Made Things by Adrian Tchaikovsky

In this dark fantasy, a street thief works her trade with an unusual gang of friends: metal and wooden puppets who have her back when it counts, and vice versa. (November 5)

The Monstrous Citadel by Mirah Bolander

The sequel to City of Broken Magic follows a fantasy-world bomb squad tasked with diffusing discarded magic weapons in the wake of an ancient war—but dangerous present-day troubles tend to find them, too. (November 5)

Quillifer the Knight by Walter Jon Williams

The sequel to Quillifer finds the charming but obnoxious title character returning to court after a two-year banishment, where he’s soon pulled back into all the political intrigue and royal drama. This time, though, he also faces a new foe—a goddess who’s out for revenge. (November 5)

Rage by Jonathan Maberry

Joe Ledger and Rogue Team International return to help a world on the brink of total crisis when a terrorist group unveils a terrifying bioweapon that spreads vicious, uncontrollable rage among all who’re exposed to it. (November 5)

Sisters of Shadow and Light by Sara B. Larson

Sisters—one of whom has terrifying magical powers—who’ve been raised by a fragile mother in a fortress protected by an enchanted hedge are taken aback by their first encounter with the outside world. (November 5)

Skein Island by Aliya Whiteley

A coveted visit to isolated Skein Island comes at a price—a “Declaration” that goes into its library; it remains there to serve a greater purpose that may never become clear to the person who leaves it behind. (November 5)

Song of the Crimson Flower by Julie C. Dao

The latest from the author of Forest of a Thousand Lanterns is about an heiress who regretfully rejects the poor man who loves her, only to find herself bound to him when they’re both caught up in the same evil curse. Can they break the spell and get a second chance to be together? (November 5)

The Starless Sea by Erin Morganstern

The latest from the author of The Night Circus is about a grad student who finds a book full of legends that somehow also contains a story he recognizes from his own childhood. The discovery that steers him toward a mysterious library that holds many, many more magical secrets. (November 5)

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

The Renegades Trilogy ends as superheroes Nova and Adrian gear up for one last battle in Gatlon City, all while trying to keep their secret identities intact. (November 5)

Unnatural Magic by C.M. Waggoner

When a gifted magician doesn’t get into the academy of her choice, she heads to a nearby city-state to further her education there—and soon gets drawn into a mystery involving a serial killer who’s targeting trolls. (November 5)

Winterwood by Shea Ernshaw

Nora Walker has always deep connection to the woods—a gift that leads her to a boy who’s been missing for weeks, and gives her some special insight when he claims to have no memory of where he’s been or what happened to him during his absence. (November 5)

Eternal Shadow by Trevor Williams



After Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus are destroyed by aliens, a SETI scientist joins a group that’ll desperately try to save humanity when the aliens decides Earth is next. (November 9)

The Andromeda Evolution by Michael Crichton and Daniel H. Wilson

The story of The Andromeda Strain continues 50 years later, with a story that continues the late author’s story of a deadly “space germ” that threatens a small town but is poised to take over the world. (November 12)

Flamebringer by Elle Katharine White

The Heartstone trilogy—inspired by Pride and Prejudice, but with things like dragons added in—wraps up as a healer and her husband make a final stand against an ancient evil. (November 12)

Into Bones Like Oil by Kaaron Warren



A woman visits a seaside rooming house that offers a mysterious perk: sleep so deep it’s one step up from being dead. But there’s no rest to be had, once she realizes that ghosts are actually using the sleeping guests to communicate...with her. (November 12)

The Killing Light by Myke Cole

The Sacred Throne trilogy finishes with this installment, as revolutionary heroine Heloise leads her supporters to the capital—though she soon realizes she’ll need to forge one more very important alliance before she’s able to save the world from ruin. (November 12)

The Menace From Farside by Ian McDonald

In the 22nd century, a pair of sisters who couldn’t possibly be more different team up on a perilous mission to find the moon’s first footprint. (November 12)

Peter Watts Is an Angry Sentient Tumor: Revenge Fantasies and Essays by Peter Watts

The Hugo winner and “savage dystopian optimist” presents a collection of more than 50 essays mixed with, as the title suggests, rage fantasies. (November 12)

The Pursuit of William Abbey by Claire North

The author of The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August returns with this tale of an English doctor in 1880s South African who’s cursed, seemingly for life, when he witnesses a terrible crime. (November 12)

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender

A Caribbean-inspired fantasy world forms the backdrop for this story of royal intrigue and colonial horrors, as a young woman who’s using her psychic abilities to target the throne realizes she’s not the only one on the island with magic powers. (November 12)

The Reckoning: A Dark Storm Novel by Kris Greene

The third Dark Storm entry finds Gabriel pretty much accepting that normal life’s not possible, now that he’s confirmed that he’s a warrior knight destined to fight the forces of darkness. But will he be able to stay the course without falling victim to the darkness himself? (November 12)

Realm of Ash by Tasha Suri

A widow and a disgraced prince become unlikely traveling companions, leaving a war-torn land in search of a mysterious realm they each have their own reasons for wanting to find. (November 12)

A Sanctuary of Spirits by Leanna Renee Hieber

At the turn of the last century, the NYPD’s Ghost Precinct, headed up by a young medium, offers psychic assistance when crimes can’t be solved through more conventional means. But not everybody appreciates the supernatural interference—and that includes the living and the dead. (November 12)

Starship Alchemon by Christopher Hinz

An exploratory vessel encounters big trouble when an anomaly summons them to a faraway planet. But who—or what—is behind the trouble, and what will be the fate of humanity if they don’t make it out alive? (November 12)

The New Voices of Science Fiction edited by Hannu Rajaniemi and Jacob Weisman

This sci-fi collection spotlights emerging sci-fi authors like Rebecca Roanhorse, Amal El-Mohtar, Alice Sola Kim, E. Lily Yu, and others. (November 13)

Mistletoe by Alison Littlewood

A grieving woman moves into an old farmhouse, hoping it’ll serve as a quiet refuge for her to focus on work projects that’ll take her mind off her recent loss. Unfortunately, that turns out not to be the case when she realizes the place is crawling with ghosts. (November 14)

The Secret Chapter by Genevieve Cogman

The Invisible Library series continues as library spy Irene—on the hunt for a very specific book that will help save the world—suddenly finds herself part of a ragtag magical crew that’s plotting an elaborate art heist. (November 14)

Catfishing on CatNet by Naomi Kritzer

The Hugo-winning author of the short story “Cat Pictures Please” expands on that premise with this YA thriller, about a kitty-centric online community called CatNet that’s secretly run by a sentient AI. (November 19)

Chokehold by David Moody

The Hater author’s latest in his series finds Hater and Unchanged brutally fighting for their lives in a world that’s been decimated by nuclear war. (November 19)

Gwendy’s Magic Feather by Richard Chizmar

Stephen King wrote the foreword to this sequel to Gwendy’s Button Box, set in the familiar town of Castle Rock, Maine, where two small girls are missing. Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., a former Castle Rock resident is suddenly confronted with the “button box” that changed her adolescence, and realizes it may help rescue the missing girls. (November 19)

Knight of the Silver Circle by Duncan M. Hamilton

In a world where dragons have suddenly reappeared, a slayer is pulled back into his old way of life; meanwhile, the kingdom around him falls deeper under the control of a bitter enemy. (November 19)

The Lights Go Out in Lychford by Paul Cornell

The latest Witches of Lychford tale sees the village’s protective borders in tatters—circumstances that an outsider claims to be able to repair, though her help comes with a hefty price. (November 19)

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

The Folk of the Air trilogy concludes as the exiled Queen of Faerie gathers her strength to save her sister and reclaim her power—until a sinister curse threatens to wreck her best-laid plans. (November 19)

Sabbath by Nick Mamatas

This tale, billed as “Highlander meets Seven,” follows an ancient warrior who turns up in modern-day Manhattan and finds himself tracking down each of the Seven Deadly Sins before they can cause the apocalypse. (November 19)

Stone Clock by Andrew Bannister

The Spin trilogy concludes 100 millenia after book two, Iron Gods, as an insectiod creature who studies time travels to investigate the Spin—only to find that the artificial system is on its last legs, and all who remain exist primarily in virtual reality worlds that are sucking its resources dry. (November 19)

Age of Legends by James Lovegrove

Post-Brexit life in Great Britain is grim—but things take a turn for the worse when the sinister prime minister declares himself the new King Arthur. A gaggle of mythical creatures and folklore characters, joined by a rebellious graffiti artist, rise up to take him on. (November 26)

Seasons: All-New Tales of Valdemar edited by Mercedes Lackey

The 13th Valdemar anthology features a new story from editor Lackey, as well as contributions from 23 other emerging and established authors sharing tales set in her fantasy realm. (November 26)

Starsight by Brandon Sanderson

The sequel to Skyward sees Spenda living her dream of becoming a pilot, but her success is marred when she learns the terrible truth about her father—not to mention the truth about her own world, though that’s not going to stop her from traveling the galaxy to try and save it. Read an excerpt here. (November 26)

A Very Scalzi Christmas by John Scalzi

The Hugo-winning author and, apparently, offbeat Santa enthusiast presents 15 tales tied to Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, including three new stories written especially for this anthology. (November 30)

