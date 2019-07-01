Image: Skybound Books

This list is HUGE. It’s a literary MONSTER. And it is filled with space adventures, supernatural encounters, fantasy quests, dystopian near-futures, folklore beasties, robots, dragons, aliens, time travelers, and so much more. Fair warning: After you look through this giant list, you’ll be wanting to do some serious book reading in the very near future.



Aftershocks by Marko Kloos

A new military sci-fi series from the author of the Frontlines series begins as an Earth-like planet begins to recover from an epic interplanetary war—though it won’t be easy for any of the characters we meet, including a leader who fought for the losing side and a young woman who faces unexpected danger when she takes over her family’s raw-materials business. (July 1)

Advertisement

Across the Void by S.K. Vaughn

The only survivor of a devastating space disaster wakes up alone (or so she thinks) on a failing ship, and must first remember who she is and what happened, then figure out a way to contact NASA, and then try her best to make it back to Earth alive. (July 2)

Advertisement

Alpha and Omega by Harry Turtledove

An American archaeologist working in Jerusalem finds himself caught up in sinister events—including a shocking discovery beneath the Temple Mount—that seem to announce the ancient prophecy of the End of Days is starting to come true. (July 2)

Advertisement

Beneath the Twisted Trees by Bradley P. Beaulieu

The Song of Shattered Sands series continues as swordswoman Çeda fights to free the king and the persecuted people of the Thirteenth Tribe while evading her many enemies, including some very angry gods. (July 2)

Advertisement

The Best Science Fiction of the Year: Volume 4 edited by Neil Clarke

This year in review compiles 29 of the best recent short sci-fi stories, with contributions from both new and established authors, including Simone Heller, Yoon Ha Lee, Elizabeth Bear, Ken Liu, Rich Larson, and many more. (July 2)

Advertisement

The Big Book of Classic Fantasy edited by Ann and Jeff VanderMeer

A labor of love for authors Ann (Weird Tales) and Jeff (Annihilation) VanderMeer, this collection of classic fantasy tales showcases work by well-known authors (the Brothers Grimm, L. Frank Baum, J.R.R. Tolkien) as well as over a dozen stories never before available in English. Read an excerpt here. (July 2)

Advertisement

Crowfall by Ed McDonald

The Raven’s Mark series continues as the immortal Deep Kings prepare to claim their final victory, and Ryhalt Galharrow, one of few surviving Blackwing captains, begins his last mission into the darkness—followed by the ghosts that have attached themselves to him after his journeys into the Misery wasteland. (July 2)

Advertisement

Dragonslayer by Duncan M. Hamilton

This new series takes place in a kingdom where all the dragons have died out, creating a major career challenge for a certain subset of the workforce. When the beasts suddenly start to make a comeback, the realm’s one remaining dragonslayer must sober up and report for duty. (July 2)

Advertisement

Growing Things and Other Stories by Paul Tremblay

The horror and suspense specialist—author of The Cabin at the End of the World and A Head Full of Ghosts—gathers 19 works of his short fiction, including tales tied to his previous novels, for this spooky collection. (July 2)

Advertisement

The Heart of Hell by Wayne Barlowe

The sequel to the author’s dark fantasy God’s Demon returns to a liberated Hell, where the damned are free and rival demons find themselves engaged in a vicious power struggle. (July 2)

Advertisement

Marah Chase and the Conqueror’s Tomb by Jay Stringer

After an archaeologist turned treasure hunter is caught smuggling in Syria, she’s pressed into service by MI6 to find a mysterious weapon hidden in the lost tomb of Alexander the Great. The book is billed as “perfect for anyone who’s ever thought Indy really ought to be Jewish, female, and gay.” (July 2)

Advertisement

Pan’s Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun by Guillermo del Toro and Cornelia Funke

This all-ages novelization of Guillermo del Toro’s 2006 dark fantasy film will use detailed illustrations and short stories to expand on the tale of young Ofelia’s journey into a magical yet ominous underworld filled with strange creatures and characters. (July 2)

Advertisement

Protect the Prince by Jennifer Estep

The Crown of Shards saga continues as newly-crowned gladiator queen Evie clashes with hostile nobles at home and reluctant allies abroad, and realizes the new dark magic that’s been swirling around might be something that even her own powers can’t overcome. (July 2)

Advertisement

Sealed by Naomi Booth

With cities becoming infected with a bizarre “skin sealing” epidemic, a pregnant woman and her partner flee urban life for the rural mountains—but it soon becomes clear that a change of scenery might not be enough to ensure their family’s survival. (July 2)

Advertisement

Wanderers by Chuck Wendig

A strange new affliction that resembles permanent sleepwalking has gripped the country, and the catatonic are striding with purpose toward a shared yet unknown endpoint. As society begins to crumble, a healthy young woman joins her entranced sister’s mysterious journey. Will their destination reveal the epidemic’s cause and cure, and what will happen to America if it doesn’t? You can check out an exclusive chapter excerpt here! (July 2)

Advertisement

Age of Legend by Michael J. Sullivan

The latest Legends of the First Empire book sees humankind about to triumph over its immortal Fhrey enemies, only to suffer a devastating setback at a critical moment. (July 9)

Advertisement

Eye Spy by Mercedes Lackey

The sequel to The Hills Have Spies returns to the realm of Valdemar to follow Abi, who hopes to become a spy like her father—a dream that suddenly seems within reach once she discovers her unusual psychic power, the ability to see and feel physical strains in objects. (July 9)

Advertisement

Mission Critical edited by Jonathan Strahan

This anthology gathers stories of people who overcome impossible odds in deep space and beyond, with contributions from Peter F. Hamilton, Yoon Ha Lee, Aliette de Bodard, Greg Egan, Linda Nagata, and many others. (July 9)

Advertisement

$9 Mission Critical 1 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The Saturday Night Ghost Club by Craig Davidson

In this Stranger Things-ish tale, 12-year-old Jake, a kid growing up in 1980s Niagara Falls, becomes part of a circle of friends who spend their summer investigating spooky local legends with Jake’s charismatic, occult-obsessed uncle. (July 9)

Advertisement

Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

This YA fantasy is billed as “Project Runway meets Mulan,” which is a pretty good description of a tale about a girl who pretends to be a boy—and taps into some magical materials to create some enchanted bridal gowns—so she can compete for the coveted job of royal tailor. (July 9)

Advertisement

The Survival of Molly Southbourne by Tade Thompson

The sequel to The Murders of Molly Southbourne finds the title character—last seen creating murderers from her own blood, very much against her will—on the run from her confusing and gruesome past, trying to find answers so she can count on any kind of future. (July 9)

Advertisement

The Toll by Cherie Priest

In this gothic horror tale, a honeymooning couple hits a very strange stretch of road while driving into a swamp for their canoeing trip. A rickety bridge suddenly disappears...and before long, the bride is missing too. (July 9)

Advertisement

$12 The Toll 1 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Moctu and the Mammoth People by Neil Bockoven



In Paleolithic Italy 45,000 years in the past, a Cro-Magnon youth fights to survive saber-tooth tiger attacks, clashes with a fellow tribesman who frames him for murder, and runs afoul of a group of Neanderthals known as “the People Eaters.” (July 15)

Advertisement

Avatar, The Last Airbender: The Rise of Kyoshi by F.C. Yee



The longest-living Avatar finally gets an origin story delving into her humble past and rise to power, along with her founding of both the all-female Kyoshi Warriors and the Dai Li secret police force. Read an excerpt here. (July 16)

Advertisement

The Border Keeper by Kerstin Hall

A man who needs to enter the world of the spirits must strike a bargain with the “end-of-the-line woman” who lives at its entrance, and finds the underworld to be an unsettling, chaotic place filled with secrets that threaten the land of the living. (July 16)

Advertisement

The Eagle Has Landed: 50 Years of Lunar Science Fiction edited by Neil Clarke

Editor Clarke assembles stories written since the 1969 moon landing that explore themes of lunar visitation, colonization, exploration, and other mysteries surrounding its light and dark sides. Contributors include Nancy Kress, Indrapramit Das, Kim Stanley Robinson, Jack McDevitt, and many more. (July 16)

Advertisement

Earth by Ben Bova

The latest novel from the six-time Hugo winner imagines that Earth is in danger of being wiped out by a “Death Wave” emanating from the center of the Milky Way—until an advanced alien species steps in to help. But new trouble begins once humans start using the alien technology to colonize other planets, and have trouble keeping the peace with the homeworld they left behind. (July 16)

Advertisement

Howling Dark by Christopher Ruocchio



The second book in the Sun Eater series follows the mercenary Hadrian Marlowe’s ongoing quest to track down an elusive race of aliens who might be able to bring much-needed peace to the galaxy. (July 16)

Advertisement

I Know What I Saw: Modern-Day Encounters With Monsters of New Urban Legend and Ancient Lore by Linda Godfrey

The journalist and modern-day monster expert offers up research and eyewitnesses interviews as she digs into tales of contemporary encounters (or “encounters,” as the case may be) with Bigfoot, werewolves, and other mysterious creatures. (July 16)

Advertisement

Null Set by S.L. Huang



A powerful math genius decides to use her unique talents to help fight the violent crime wave she accidentally helped spark—but her troubled past, not to mention her status on the underground’s most-wanted list, will make the task far more dangerous and complicated than she expected. (July 16)

Advertisement

The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter

In this African-inspired fantasy epic, a young man whose people have been fighting the same war for generations suffers a deeply personal tragedy, then dedicates himself to becoming a skilled swordsman as a way to get revenge on those who have wronged him. Read an excerpt here. (July 16)

Advertisement

The Redemption of Time: A Three-Body Problem Novel by Baoshu, translated by Ken Liu

This Cixin Liu-approved continuation of the Three-Body Problem trilogy explores what happens after the war between humankind and the alien Trisolarans, focusing on a character long branded a traitor to Earth who gets a chance to redeem himself (and hopefully, save the universe in the process). (July 16)

Advertisement

Talking to Robots: Tales From Our Human-Robot Futures by David Ewing Duncan

The author presents “24 visions of possible human-robot futures”—from sentient toys to AI robots to literal sex machines—in this speculative book informed by real-life technologies and input from futurists, inventors, geneticists, filmmakers, and other experts. (July 16)

Advertisement

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

The acclaimed authors collaborate on this tale of correspondence—which turns into a highly unlikely romance—between two time-traveling agents from warring futures. (July 16)

Advertisement

Unforeseen: Stories by Molly Gloss

The author’s Hugo and Nebula-nominated “Lambing Season” is included in this retrospective collection of 14 stories, which also includes two brand-new tales. (July 16)

Advertisement

Becoming Superman: My Journey From Poverty to Hollywood by J. Michael Straczynski

A deeply personal memoir from the acclaimed movie, TV, and comics writer (Babylon 5, Sense8, Underworld Awakening, Thor), with an introduction by Neil Gaiman. (July 23)

Advertisement

Desdemona and the Deep by C.S.E. Cooney



A sheltered heiress must journey between the polluted surface world, where the rich lord over poor factory workers, and a fantastical underworld full of goblins and other creatures. (July 23)

Advertisement

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

In the 1920s, a young woman finds an unexpected way out of her dreary life in southern Mexico when she accidentally unleashes the Mayan god of death—who sets her on a quest that takes her across the country and into the underworld. (July 23)

Advertisement

Jade War by Fonda Lee

The Green Bone Saga—an Asia-inspired fantasy about a powerful family’s determined quest to control their city’s supply of magical jade—continues in this sequel to the World Fantasy Award-winning Jade City. (July 23)

Advertisement

The Last Astronaut by David Wellington

After a disastrous mission to Mars, NASA’s sole remaining astronaut has retreated to an isolated, deliberately quiet life—until she’s pressed back into service when a mysterious and apparently hostile alien object suddenly starts hurtling toward Earth. (July 23)

Advertisement

Medusa in the Graveyard by Emily Devenport

The sequel to Medusa Uploaded finds Oichi Angelis and other insurgents bound for a planet ominously named Graveyard, where ancient yet still-sentient alien starships await their arrival. (July 23)

Advertisement

The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep: A Novel by H.G. Parry

A young man with a strange secret—he can bring characters out of books into the real world—must become a reluctant hero when someone else with the same powers suddenly starts wreaking literary havoc all over town. (July 23)

Advertisement

The Wolf’s Call by Anthony Ryan

A famous swordsman slips out of the spotlight in favor of a low-key life in the country, but comes out of self-imposed retirement when he’s called to rescue his long-lost love from a terrifying new enemy. (July 23)

Advertisement

And Then There Were Dragons by Alcy Leyva

The Shades of Hell series continues as Amanda Grey grapples with the sucky aftermath of having stopped the Apocalypse, mostly due to the fact that she’s been banished to hell for all eternity. Is this her eternal fate, or will she be able to escape the wasteland and find redemption? (July 30)

Advertisement

The Ascent to Godhood by JY Yang

The author’s acclaimed “silkpunk” Tensorate series continues in the wake of the Protector’s death. Her followers mourn—but none more than Lady Han, formerly her greatest enemy. (July 30)

Advertisement

Dark Age by Pierce Brown

The sequel to Iron Gold heads back to the Red Rising universe, where the epic story’s characters include a revolutionary-turned-outlaw who’s grappling with his unsteady place in the world, a new hero on the rise, an exiled royal fighting to protect her family, and a thief who becomes an unlikely protector. (July 30)

Advertisement

Death Goddess Dance by Levi Black

The Mythos War Trilogy concludes with main character Charlie’s most dangerous task yet: to stop the elder god known as the Man in Black from awakening his father and possibly ending humankind in the process. (July 30)

Advertisement

The Hound of Justice by Claire O’Dell

Watson (Dr. Janet, who has a bionic arm) and Holmes (rebellious covert agent Sara) are still working together after the events of A Study in Hour, this time digging into an assassination attempt causes widespread devastation as part of the new American Civil War. Until Holmes disappears, that is. (July 30)

Advertisement

Iron Gods by Andrew Bannister

Set 10,000 years after the author’s Creation Machine, this story set in the same universe imagines unrest in the Spin as slaves and rebels resist their oppressors—and an ancient technology that warns about the future has started to make its presence felt. (July 30)

Advertisement

The Merciful Crow by Margaret Owen

The future leader of the Crow caste of undertakers thinks she’s hit pay dirt when her people are summoned for a royal job—but the gig gets complicated when it’s revealed the crown prince is merely faking his death, and wants protection from the Crows even though he has a shape-shifting bodyguard of his own. (July 30)

Advertisement

Relics: The Edge by Tim Lebbon

In a world where war looms between humans and a race of mythical creatures known as Kin, a deadly infection once decimated a town that’s since been buried beneath a reservoir. But its secrets linger—and the dreadful disease is about to make a return. (July 30)

Advertisement





For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.