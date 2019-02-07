Early rumors tease that the fifth Mad Max might finally be getting started. An Olympian joins the cast of American Horror Story’s ninth season. Boom Studio’s Talent might be coming to TV. Plus, new pictures from The Walking Dead’s return, meet the heroes of Doom Patrol, and say hello to Birds of Prey’s Black Canary. Spoilers, assemble!
Avengers: Endgame
Hold on to your butts: Coming Soon’s Alan Cerny alleges that Marvel is considering an including an intermission in Avengers: Endgame...because the currently-being-tested cut of the film is three hours long.
Advertisement
Prisoners of the Ghostland
THR reports Imogen Poots plays the woman Nicolas Cage travels to the underworld to rescue in Sion Sono’s English-language action-horror film, Prisoners of the Ghostland.
Advertisement
Mad Max 5
A fifth Mad Max movie is apparently potentially beginning to “rev its engines,” according to Fandango’s Erik Davis.
Advertisement
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2
THR reports Nick Jonas will also reprise his role as the marooned pilot Alex in the upcoming Jumanji sequel.
Advertisement
Gunpowder Milkshake
Lena Headey has joined the cast of the upcoming action/thriller starring Karen Gillan in a currently undisclosed role. [Bloody-Disgusting]
Advertisement
Existence
Session 9 director Brad Anderson will team-up with The Shallows screenwriter, Anthony Jaswinski, on a new survival-thriller concerning a group of shipwrecked sailors under siege by a cloistered sect of Neolithic cavemen. [Deadline]
Advertisement
Halloween 2
According to Collider, Scott Teems has been hired to write Blumhouse’s Halloween 2.
Advertisement
I Am Mother
/Film reports Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to I Am Mother, the sci-fi indie currently playing Sundance starring Rose Byrne as a subterranean robot raising children underground.
Advertisement
Sesame Street
Speaking with THR, director Jonathan Krisel revealed the upcoming Sesame Street movie starring Anne Hathaway draws “inspiration from the show’s theme song, with characters getting lost in NYC and trying to find their way back to Sesame Street.”
Advertisement
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Prepare yourselves accordingly.
Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter is now slated for a September 4, 2020 release date, according to Deadline.
Advertisement
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Two new set photos of Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary have surfaced.
Advertisement
Us
Lupita Nyong’o becomes a Persona protagonist in a new poster released by Jordan Peele.
Advertisement
Alita: Battle Angel
James Cameron hypes the spectacle of Alita: Battle Angel in a new featurette.
American Horror Story
Emma Roberts and, err, Olympic gold medallist Gus Kenworthy have joined the cast of season nine, according to Ryan Murphy on Instagram.
Advertisement
Talent
According to The Wrap, Fox has given a “script plus significant penalty commitment” to an hour-long drama from Graham Yost based on the Boom! Comics series, Talent. The series concerns the sole survivor of a plane crash who mysteriously acquires the talents and abilities of the disaster’s 148 fatalities.
Advertisement
What We Do in the Shadows
The Prince of Darkness rises (a bit too high) in the latest TV spot.
Doom Patrol
A new poster from Comic Book assembles the full cast.
Advertisement
The Walking Dead
Skybound has also released four new character portraits for the second half of The Walking Dead’s ninth season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Riverdale
Finally, Betty visits The Farm in the trailer for Riverdale’s February 27 return episode, “Requiem for a Welterweight.”
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
Advertisement