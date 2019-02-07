Image: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Early rumors tease that the fifth Mad Max might finally be getting started. An Olympian joins the cast of American Horror Story’s ninth season. Boom Studio’s Talent might be coming to TV. Plus, new pictures from The Walking Dead’s return, meet the heroes of Doom Patrol, and say hello to Birds of Prey’s Black Canary. Spoilers, assemble!





Avengers: Endgame

Hold on to your butts: Coming Soon’s Alan Cerny alleges that Marvel is considering an including an intermission in Avengers: Endgame...because the currently-being-tested cut of the film is three hours long.

Advertisement

Prisoners of the Ghostland

THR reports Imogen Poots plays the woman Nicolas Cage travels to the underworld to rescue in Sion Sono’s English-language action-horror film, Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Advertisement

Mad Max 5

A fifth Mad Max movie is apparently potentially beginning to “rev its engines,” according to Fandango’s Erik Davis.

Advertisement

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2

THR reports Nick Jonas will also reprise his role as the marooned pilot Alex in the upcoming Jumanji sequel.

Advertisement

Gunpowder Milkshake

Lena Headey has joined the cast of the upcoming action/thriller starring Karen Gillan in a currently undisclosed role. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Existence

Session 9 director Brad Anderson will team-up with The Shallows screenwriter, Anthony Jaswinski, on a new survival-thriller concerning a group of shipwrecked sailors under siege by a cloistered sect of Neolithic cavemen. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Halloween 2

According to Collider, Scott Teems has been hired to write Blumhouse’s Halloween 2.

Advertisement

I Am Mother

/Film reports Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to I Am Mother, the sci-fi indie currently playing Sundance starring Rose Byrne as a subterranean robot raising children underground.

Advertisement

Sesame Street

Speaking with THR, director Jonathan Krisel revealed the upcoming Sesame Street movie starring Anne Hathaway draws “inspiration from the show’s theme song, with characters getting lost in NYC and trying to find their way back to Sesame Street.”

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter is now slated for a September 4, 2020 release date, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Two new set photos of Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary have surfaced.

Advertisement

Us

Lupita Nyong’o becomes a Persona protagonist in a new poster released by Jordan Peele.

Advertisement





Alita: Battle Angel

James Cameron hypes the spectacle of Alita: Battle Angel in a new featurette.





American Horror Story

Emma Roberts and, err, Olympic gold medallist Gus Kenworthy have joined the cast of season nine, according to Ryan Murphy on Instagram.

Advertisement

Talent

According to The Wrap, Fox has given a “script plus significant penalty commitment” to an hour-long drama from Graham Yost based on the Boom! Comics series, Talent. The series concerns the sole survivor of a plane crash who mysteriously acquires the talents and abilities of the disaster’s 148 fatalities.

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows

The Prince of Darkness rises (a bit too high) in the latest TV spot.

Doom Patrol

A new poster from Comic Book assembles the full cast.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

Skybound has also released four new character portraits for the second half of The Walking Dead’s ninth season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

Finally, Betty visits The Farm in the trailer for Riverdale’s February 27 return episode, “Requiem for a Welterweight.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.