There Are New Monsters Hiding in This Halloween Video From The Witcher

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Witcher
The WitcherGeralt of RiviaHenry CavillMonstersNetflix
1
Save
Geralt ready to fight a monster.
Geralt ready to fight a monster.
Image: Netflix

Who better to celebrate the cavalcade of monsters that Halloween has brought than The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia? I mean, unless you want the monsters to live, in which case Geralt is probably a bad idea. But I digress.

Halloween may be over, but the treats have not quite run out. Consider this video, “Geralt’s Monster Mash,” released late yesterday by Netflix. On the surface, it’s a silly montage of Geralt dueling monsters set to the Halloweeniest banger around, “Monster Mash.” But under the surface, it has exciting hints for season two in the form of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpses at new monsters in the Continent’s magical menagerie.

If you watch closely at :15 and :30 in, respectively, you’ll see some monsters that we haven’t seen before on Netflix’s The Witcher. I’m a casual fan but no expert, so, please, fanatics and witchers-in-training, let me know what we’re looking at. This is, I do believe, the first official video footage released of the show’s second season. And while it’s not much, it’s definitely enough to stoke my excitement for Geralt getting into nasty fights with strange, fascinating creatures while he stumbles his way into international politics and big fantasy intrigue. You know, the whole Witcher experience.

The Witcher season 2 is planned for release next year. Hat tip to Collider for finding this.

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION

iraenicole
Nicole

Ah I am now reminded how much I hated their dragon design in the show even if I did like that plot line.