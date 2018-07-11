Image: DC/Vertigo

Holy shit, it’s finally happening. After years of Y: The Last Man adaptation reports, Agent 355, Hero, Yorick, and the gang are officially being brought to life.



According to Variety, FX has begun casting its pilot adapting Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s brilliant series, Y: The Last Man. Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) is Yorick, the titular last man. Imogen Poots (Green Room) is his sister, Hero. Diane Lane (Man of Steel) is their mother, Senator Jennifer Brown (previously rumored to be played by Jodie Foster). Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) is the kick-ass Agent 355. Juliana Canfield (Succession) is Yorick’s girlfriend, Beth, and Marin Ireland (Hell or High Water) is Nora, the President’s assistant.

While several movie versions of Y: The Last Man have stalled over the years, FX and The Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson finally moved things forward over the past few months, with Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal showrunning. Y: The Last Man, based on the Vertigo comic, tells the story of a world where all the men have died, except one. You can read much, much more about it in the links below but, suffice to say, this is incredibly exciting.