Image: Massimo Carnevale (Vertigo/DC Comics)

Since it was announced that Eliza Clark was being brought in to showrun the seemingly-troubled FX adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s post-apocalyptic comic series Y: The Last Man, we’ve not actually heard much about the series. But Vaughan recently emerged from the shadows to give us a tiny update.



The writer took to Instagram recently to say Clark has been hard at work forming a new writer’s room for the show—as well as confirming prior speculation that, despite the departure of Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green from the show earlier this year, the series is still on track to launch sometime in 2020.

There’s also a #poop joke, because of course there would be. You can’t write anything about Y without making a reference to the lovable Ampersand the monkey.

The show must go on! Sorry for two Hollywood sellout posts in one day, but I just got back from the writers’ room for Y (still coming to FX in 2020!), and I’m very pleased to say the series is in excellent hands with new showrunner @elizaaclarkw and her intimidating squad of all-stars. TV is goddamn hard, and if the last 17 years have taught co-creator @pia.guerra and me anything, it’s that our story is particularly challenging to adapt, so I’m very grateful to everyone who’s helped get Yorick & Co. this far, especially Michael Green and Aïda Croal. Anyway, stay tuned, very good (monkey) shit coming your way soon. #ythelastman #fx #ampersand#poop

Since Vaughan’s announcement about the writers’ room, one member of the writing team has revealed their involvement on the series as well, novelist Charlie Jane Anders!

Anders is best known for her award-winning genre novels The City in the Middle of the Night and All the Birds in the Sky, and, full disclosure obviously: co-founding the website you’re reading right now!

We’ll bring you more on FX’s plans for Y: The Last Man as we learn them.

