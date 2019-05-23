Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Fox/Disney

Evan Peters’ Quicksilver in Fox’s most recent X-Men films has been one of the franchise’s most interesting characters, in part because of the innovative way filmmakers have taken to visualizing his super speed. Dark Phoenix wouldn’t be a proper X-Men sendoff without the silver-haired speed demon, and in a new clip from the film, he gets his time to shine.

As part of their new lives as world-famous superheroes, Dark Phoenix’s X-Men end up journeying into space on a rescue mission to save a group of astronauts whose lives are put in jeopardy by what appears to be an oncoming solar flare. Before Jean’s sent out to have her fateful encounter with whatever it is that manifests the Phoenix inside of her, Nightcrawler and Quicksilver are tasked with retrieving the imperiled astronauts—and, together, the two mutants find a clever way to use their powers in order to make sure that all of the humans make it back safely.

The scene’s not set to a choice song—which could mean that Peter ends up having a bigger, even more visually stunning moment somewhere else in the film, or that Dark Phoenix is bucking the trend and committing all of its big flashy scenes to Jean. Either way, if the movie features more interactions like this between its characters, where we can see them working together to get through ridiculous scenes plucked right out of Marvel’s comic books, Dark Phoenix might just end up being a fitting send-off for Xavier’s band of merry mutants when the movie hits theaters on June 7.

