The X-Men: The Animated Series Theme Song Is X-ceptional on Cellos

Forget about possible revivals. Forget about lawsuits. Instead, focus on something pleasant, like this cello rendition of the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song.



Samara Ginsberg—a self-described cellist, writer, arranger, and orchestrator—has been churning out some fantastic musical arrangments using, well, multiple versions of herself. Eight to be exact. They are mainly centered on a big dose of ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia so we’ve already heard the Knight Rider theme, John Williams’ “Imperial March” (with bonus Darth Vader helmet), and even Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Now, she’s turned her eyes toward some mutants.

Ginsberg said she “had a lot of requests for this one” and we don’t doubt it—it’s one of the best theme songs ever. Looking for another animated classic? How about He-Man and the Masters of the Universe?

A lot calmer than X-Men, of course; it feels almost like one of those Westworld remixes. You can catch more of Ginsberg’s work on YouTube and Twitter.

