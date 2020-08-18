We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

The X-Men: The Animated Series Theme Song Is X-ceptional on Cellos

thenerdybird
Jill Pantozzi
Filed to:x-men the animated series
x-men the animated seriesx-menTheme SongmusicanimationMarvelDisneyFoxcello
10
Save
“X-Ternally Yours”
“X-Ternally Yours”
Image: Disney via Marvel Wiki

Forget about possible revivals. Forget about lawsuits. Instead, focus on something pleasant, like this cello rendition of the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song.

Advertisement

Samara Ginsberg—a self-described cellist, writer, arranger, and orchestrator—has been churning out some fantastic musical arrangments using, well, multiple versions of herself. Eight to be exact. They are mainly centered on a big dose of ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia so we’ve already heard the Knight Rider theme, John Williams’ “Imperial March” (with bonus Darth Vader helmet), and even Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Now, she’s turned her eyes toward some mutants.

Ginsberg said she “had a lot of requests for this one” and we don’t doubt it—it’s one of the best theme songs ever. Looking for another animated classic? How about He-Man and the Masters of the Universe?

A lot calmer than X-Men, of course; it feels almost like one of those Westworld remixes. You can catch more of Ginsberg’s work on YouTube and Twitter.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Jill Pantozzi

Deputy Editor, io9. Loves cats.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Google Maps Just Got a Colorful New Update

Does Our Sun Have a Long-Lost Twin?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Is a Super Phone Finally Worthy of Its Name

Democrats Quietly Cut Opposition to Fossil Fuel Subsidies From DNC Platform

DISCUSSION

idelaney
Iain.Delaney

Cellos make everything better. This is why Jeff Lynne started ELO in 1971(?).

This is why “Disarm” is the best Smashing Pumpkins song.

C’mon, you know I’m right.

Edit: OMFG! She does the ‘Airwolf’ theme! There are tears in my eyes right now!