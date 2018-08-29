Image: 20th Century Fox Television

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Do you remember the limited edition The X-Files giftset from 1998 featuring a pair of Barbie and Ken dolls dressed up to look like Mulder and Scully? To call the dolls’ likenesses to David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson inaccurate is an understatement.

Here’s a visual, just for the sake of nostalgia and hilarity:

Advertisement

But, in celebration of the sci-fi show’s 25th anniversary, the people over at Mattel are taking the opportunity to make up for their past wrongs. Soon, X-Files faithful will be able to get their hands on a new pair of dolls that resemble the actors so well, it’s almost uncanny. Fans eager to add the dolls to their collections can participate in an upcoming Fox trivia contest, where the most correct answers will qualify you to be entered for a raffle prize box including the set.



Advertisement

For folks who’d rather just go out and buy the dolls, they’re both currently listed on Mattel’s website, where they’ll run you just about $40 a pop—which, when you think about it, is rather cheap when you think of it as paying for partners in your eternal search for the truth. You will, however, have to provide your own Flukeman, Cigarette Smoking Man, or lurking UFO.

