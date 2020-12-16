Should have gone to the beach. Screenshot : Saban Films

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

I consider myself a pretty informed horror fan, but I was not aware until just now that there have been six films in the Wrong Turn series. Six! And now there’s about to be a seventh, simply titled Wrong Turn. Ready to head bac k to the murderous wilderness?



Advertisement

The Wrong Turn movies began back in 2003 with a particularly brutal retelling of the ol’ backwoods-peril nightmare; if memory serves, i t took cues from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes, and the legendary X-Files episode “Home,” and starred a just-post-Buffy Eliza Dushku. Nearly 20 years later, the trailer for the new Wrong Turn looks suggests a lot of universe-expanding has gone on in the meantime, with the original film’s writer, Alan B. McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery), penning the screenplay for new director Mike P. Nelson. Feast your eyes:

Entertainment Weekly first shared the trailer, and notes that this Matthew Modine-starring entry is a “reimagining” of the original story, following a group of Appalachian Trail hikers who stumble across “the Foundation,” whose survivalist tendencies look a little more sophisticated than the Leatherface-ish family we met in the first film. But also: rustic booby traps and twisted patriotism!

Advertisement

Wrong Turn will play in theaters for one night ( January 26, 2021) before presumably making its way to home viewing. In the meantime, p lease comment below and let me know if any of the ( many!) other Wrong Turn movies are worth checking out.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.