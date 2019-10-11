The Writers of Deadpool Are Thinking About His Next Movie a Lot

Thanks to his first two films, Deadpool already has a pretty wide-open world to play in. W ith Disney’s purchase of Fox, that world, hypothetically, is about to get a lot bigger.

That large superhero canvas is very exciting for Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote both Deadpool movies and are about to release Zombieland: Double Tap. While promoting that film, io9 asked the duo where their heads were at with a potential Deadpool 3 and the possibilities the Marvel Cinematic Universe may hold.

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well,” Wernick told io9.



“It’s all undetermined, though, ” added Reese.

When io9 then asked about their general ideas, it was obvious they’d thought about it a lot, but probably just couldn’t say that much. E ven so, what they said was exciting.

“Marvel’s a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains,” Reese said. “So we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It’s just about figuring out how and when.”

“[Plus] Ryan [Reynolds] is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don’t know,” he continued . “[Marvel Studios] is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that’s its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it’s crazy.”

“But like Zombieland I think until we land on that one idea we’ll wait,” Wernick added. “It’s a special project for all of us. And one that deserves a wonderful, great idea. We will continue to trade texts back and forth with Ryan until we land on it, and then my guess is we’ll be off writing soon after that.”

So answer your texts, Ryan. And the same goes for you too, Kevin Feige.

Zombieland: Double Tap is out October 18 and we’ll have much more on it soon.

