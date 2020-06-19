We come from the future
The World Reacts to the Passing of Sir Ian Holm

Germain Lussier
Ian Holm in Alien.
Photo: Fox

One of our most eclectic, versatile actors died Friday at the age of 88. Sir Ian Holm was probably best-known for playing Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings, but he was so much more than that. An incredible dramatic actor with wonderful comic timing, his list of career films is proof positive that he belongs on a shortlist of legends.

To that aim, we complied tweets from some of his co-stars, fans, and brands that paid tribute to the late, great actor.

RIP Sir Ian. Thanks for all the memories.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

