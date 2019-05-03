Photo: Gerardo Mora (Getty Images)

Peter Mayhew is gone. It’s still tough to come to grips with that fact. But those who knew him have been sharing some wonderful, heartfelt sentiments about the man best known for playing Chewbacca in the Star Wars saga.

As soon as the sad news broke, the world began to mourn his loss. Among those expressing their feelings were Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy; Star Wars creator George Lucas; co-stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams; the new Chewbacca, Joonas Suotamo; directors J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson; and many others.

Below, read their touching remembrances to a true Hollywood icon.

Mayhew was so a huge presence in the world of science fiction, even actors from the world of Star Trek responded to his loss.



And millions more took to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and more to pay tribute to our favorite Wookiee. We hope you’ll do the same in the comments. Rest in peace, Mr. Mayhew. We wish you all the Wookiee hugs you could ever have.

