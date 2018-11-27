Image: Netflix

When you hear titles like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, Fantastic Mr. Fox, or The BFG, you think of big Hollywood adaptations of Roald Dahl’s literary works. Soon though, you may just think of your Netflix account.

Netflix announced today it’s teamed up with the Roald Dahl Story Company to bring the works of the famed author to the streaming service in the form of brand-new animated series. “Netflix will bring together the highest quality creative, visual, and writing teams to extend the stories in this first-of-its-kind slate of premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together,” according to the press release.



The deal includes many, but not all, of Dahl’s works. Here’s the list:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy – Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Trot, Dirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew.

There are several notable commissions, such as The Witches, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and James and the Giant Peach, but those are likely because the rights are owned by other companies, such as Warner Bros. (in the case of Witches) or Disney (in the case of James). Either way, beginning early in 2019, production will begin on animated adaptations of the other titles. And while no names have been announced, one person thinks Dahl himself would approve of the team up.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” Felicity Dahl, Roald Dahl’s widow, said in a press release. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

Here’s the video announcement:

