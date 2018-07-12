Photo: Warner Bros.

Blade Runner 2049 may not have lit the box office on fire nearly as much as it should have, but its dystopian world is living on in the world of comic books.



Revealed through Entertainment Weekly, Alcon Media—the group behind Blade Runner 2049 with Sony—has announced a new partnership with Titan Comics that will see the publisher launch new lines of comics and graphic novels that will be “canon” to 2049's continuation of the Blade Runner universe.

In a joint statement, Titan publishers Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung said, “The Blade Runner universe has barely been explored; there is so much more there. It’s an honor to be bringing this world to life in new ways for a new audience—and to reveal tales from that universe that you’ve never seen before.”

The deal will also see Titan launch companion books about the creation of Blade Runner 2049 through its Titan Books imprint. That’s pretty much all that’s been made public so far. Not even art from potential series has been revealed (perhaps the company is waiting for San Diego Comic-Con), but it’s a big step for the Blade Runner universe. Especially if a continuation of the world 2049 envisioned is looking less likely on the big screen, this’ll be an interesting way to keep Denis Villeneuve’s imagining of the Blade Runner universe going for a bit longer.