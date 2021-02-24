Coming soon to the big screen. Screenshot : Nickelodeon

T hat’s not all—in addition to announcing an “animated theatrical film” that’ll begin production this year, Nickelodeon revealed the arrival of Avatar Studios, an entire division dedicated to creating animated series and movies based on Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Oh, and the original creators are along for the ride.

For anyone that was following that Netflix live-action series saga—yes, Avatar creators and executive producers Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are going to lead Avatar Studios. The content their team creates will arrive on Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) , Nickelodeon’s various platforms, third-party streaming platforms, and in theaters. In short: it’s a great day to be an Avatar and Korra fan.

Advertisement

No details as of yet on what that theatrical film might focus on—fans know there is an enormous world to play in— but Nickelodeon’s press release was positively overflowing with excitement from all involved.

“Creator-driven stories and characters have long been the hallmarks of Nickelodeon, and Avatar Studios is a way to give Mike and Bryan the resources and runway to open up their imaginations even more and dive deeper into the action and mythology of Avatar as we simultaneously expand upon that world and the world of content available on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon,” said Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids & Family.

The creators were similarly enthusiastic. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years since we created Avatar: The Last Airbender. But even after all that time, there are still many stories and time periods in Aang’s world that we are eager to bring to life,” said Konietzko and DiMartino. “We are fortunate to have an ever-growing community of passionate fans that enjoys exploring the Avatarverse as much as we do. And with this new Avatar Studios venture we have an unparalleled opportunity to develop our franchise and its storytelling on a vast scale, in myriad exciting ways and mediums.”

We will definitely be keeping a close eye on this one. Which characters/era are you hoping to see in the film and/or new series?

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.