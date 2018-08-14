Photo: All Images: Spoke Art

Every frame of every film Hayao Miyazaki has ever made is a work of art. So it’s no surprise that so many people love to pay tribute to his films.



The latest retrospective inspired by the legendary director takes place in Los Angeles this week. The San Francisco-based art gallery Spoke Art is coming down the coast for the “Miyazaki in Los Angeles Tribute Show,” running Aug. 17-19 at the Building Bridges Art Exchange in Santa Monica, California.

Over 130 artists from around the world have made art in all mediums paying tribute to Miyazaki’s films, such as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many, many more. Here are a few pieces to give you an idea of the scope and beauty in the show, starting with these four pieces.

And here are a ton more.



Jason Edmiston - The Storyteller Tom Eglington - Kodama Woods 5 Tracie Ching - Ponyo Alina Chau - Cat Bus Bruce Yan - The Forest Spirit gives life and takes life away Camilla dErrico - Like Mother Like Daughter Concepción Studios - Hayao’s Hero Ed Mironiuk - Kashira2 Guillaume Morellec - Kiki Joshua Budich - “There’s a demon inside you. It’s inside both of you.” Justin Hillgrove - I Like Your Spark Kate Snow - Ponyo is Free Pippa Dyrlaga - The Sky Gardener 1 / 13

The show is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18-19, at the Building Bridges Art Exchange, Bergamot Santa Monica, 2525 Michigan Ave, Unit F2, Santa Monica, California. Visit this link for more.