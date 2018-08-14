Every frame of every film Hayao Miyazaki has ever made is a work of art. So it’s no surprise that so many people love to pay tribute to his films.
The latest retrospective inspired by the legendary director takes place in Los Angeles this week. The San Francisco-based art gallery Spoke Art is coming down the coast for the “Miyazaki in Los Angeles Tribute Show,” running Aug. 17-19 at the Building Bridges Art Exchange in Santa Monica, California.
Over 130 artists from around the world have made art in all mediums paying tribute to Miyazaki’s films, such as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many, many more. Here are a few pieces to give you an idea of the scope and beauty in the show, starting with these four pieces.
Advertisement
And here are a ton more.
Advertisement
The show is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18-19, at the Building Bridges Art Exchange, Bergamot Santa Monica, 2525 Michigan Ave, Unit F2, Santa Monica, California. Visit this link for more.