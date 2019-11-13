We come from the future
The Witcher's Second Season Has Just Been Given the Greenlight

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Gerald having a soak.
Image: Netflix

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher isn’t even out yet, but the studio knows that basically everyone is on-board to stare at Henry Cavill’s Geralt, which is why it makes all the sense in the world that the series has already been renewed for a second season.

According to Netflix, in 2021, there will be more of The Witcher, which isn’t really all that surprising considering the way that Netflix tends to let its original series run for at least three seasons before giving them the ax, but it does bode well for fans looking forward to more.

Indeed, a second season was already being hinted at when we spoke to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich at Comic-Con over the summer. And there’s no shortage of story to pull from.

Given how, uh, “lush” the glimpses of season one have been, it’s safe to assume that season two will be equally packed with exciting wildness that will delight the eye, but what still remains to be seen is whether this take on The Witcher’s story ends up being something that audiences will actually be clamoring for once season one sees the light of day on December 20.

