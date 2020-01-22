The Witcher's Haunting Soundtrack Will Be Available to Stream Soon

Jaskier attempting to convince Geralt to link up. Image : Netfix

Despite having rather overwrought lyrics and being kind of annoying to listen to, people love the hell out of the Bard Jaskier’s tune “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” from The Witcher’s first season, and it would seem as if Netflix has been listening to the public’s desperate cries for more.

Beginning today, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher, ” as performed by actor Joey Batey, is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, and starting January 24, a full-length soundtrack of music will hit the streaming platforms as well.

Those who were ensorcelled—if someone could explain the appeal, it would be much appreciated—by the song will of course appreciate being able to stream high quality versions of it to their heart’s content, and this is almost certain to lead to a spike in people making a go at barddom for themselves from the safety of karaoke bars.

