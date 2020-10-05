The Witcher's Abs Take Center Stage in Our First Look at Season 2

Geralt of Rivia, a witcher. Photo : Netflix

The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia is a man of few words and even fewer inclinations to pay any sort of attention to his fashion choices or general appearance. Yet for some reason, Netflix has decided to drop two glamou r shots of the magical mutant ahead of his return in the series’ second season.



Advertisement

The updated look for Henry Cavill’s Geralt was posted to the show’s official T witter account (along with a tease that implies a trailer is forthcoming) with a message that reads : “His emotional shield can ward off any charmer, but his trusted sword he’ll wield, will be matched with new armour.”

Henry Cavill’s armor includes abs this time. Photo : Netflix

Advertisement

It should come as no surprise that the vast majority of Geralt’s season two look skews to the darker side of things, creating a sharp contrast with his shock of unnaturally grey-white hair (a role still being played by a rather suspect wig that doesn’t quite suit Cavill’s general head shape ). While Geralt’s new armor is undoubtedly laced with all sorts of enchantments to keep him safe from all the demons he tends to end up fighting, most endearing about the gear is that it was seemingly designed to account for each and every single one of the Witcher’s abs for, you know, defense purposes.

Lovely as it is that Geralt copped himself some epic loot while wandering around in the wilderness killing things, the new armor doesn’t appear the most flexible of getups that lends itself to moving very swiftly, and it might just be a temporary fit that he wears in times of need. Given Geralt’s propensity for toughing his way through things, though, it’s just as likely that this is just his idea of business casual that we’re going to be seeing a whole lot of when The Witcher’s second season drops at some point in 2021.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.