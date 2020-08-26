The Witcher Takes a Peek Under Geralt's Wig in a New Behind-the-Scenes Special

That look Henry Cavill gives at the end. Pure Geralt. Image : Netflix

It takes work to toss a coin to a Witcher! Netflix has debuted a trailer for its new behind-the-scenes documentary special for season one of The Witcher. It will show fans how the cast and crew created the looks, fights, and CGI for Geralt of Rivia’s world.

Making The Witcher takes fans behind the curtain of one of Netflix’s most popular shows. As you can see in the trailer, the special features interviews with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, among others, as they share everything from how they joined the project to what makes Jaskier’s song so damn catchy.

Netflix is banking big on the success of what I’m coining “The Witcherverse,” based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, after the huge reaction to season one. Not only did they release this behind-the-scenes special—which is not a common thing for Netflix to do outside of short clips for social media—they’ve also got the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and a prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin in the works.

The Witcher is currently prepping production on season two, which was delayed for a few months because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This season sees Geralt (Cavill) and Ciri (Allan) having finally been brought together—even if it’s unclear what happened to Yennefer (Chalotra) after she seemingly sacrificed herself during a climactic battle.

Making The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix. The Witcher is set to return with season two sometime in 2021.

