The Witcher Season 2 Photos Highlight a New Witcher in Training

Freya Allen as Ciri in season two of The Witcher. Image : Netflix

Let’s be honest: Ciri didn’t get a lot to do in season one of The Witcher. Well, those days are gone. Netflix has shared the first look at Freya Allen in season two, and it’s clear Ciri is no longer running: She’s preparing for war.

Advertisement

Netflix continues to share new looks at season two of The Witcher, which resumed filming in August after a several-month delay because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first photos of Geralt (Henry Cavill), which were released Monday, focused on some new ab-filled armor. With Ciri, it seems Netflix is determined to show that she is no longer a princess fleeing for her life.

Advertisement

Here are the two photos shared by Netflix, showing Ciri training with a wooden sword—and clearly having to put the hard work into it. She looks to be at Kaer Morhen, the Witcher fortress that was confirmed to be showing up in season two, training with Geralt to become a Witcher herself.



Another look at Ciri, who appears to be at Kaer Morhen. Image : Netflix

If you fall down, just get back up again. With your sword. Image : Netflix

This matches the trajectory of Ciri’s character in the novels and video games. After Geralt invoked the Law of Surprise, he took Ciri under his wing and started training her—not only in the ways of the Witcher, but also to understand her strange and unusual power. It’s one of the things that helps bring the two of them together as a found family, something showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said would be an important theme in season two.



Advertisement

Geralt and Ciri will most likely be joined at Kaer Morhen by Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, the man who trained Geralt and serves a surrogate father figure. We can also expect to meet a few other Witchers during Ciri’s training, including Lambert (Paul Bullion) and Coën (Yasen Atour). Another Witcher was recently recast due to coronavirus-related scheduling conflicts—Eskel will now be played by Basil Eidenbenz instead of Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who bowed out of the production last month.

The Witcher season two is currently filming and is set to debut sometime in 2021. Rumors suggest the series is already prepping for season three, though that hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.