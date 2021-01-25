The Witcher Prequel Blood Origin Taps Jodie Turner-Smith to Star

Turner-Smith playing Melantha Jhirl in Nightflyers. Image : Syfy

While we’re all waiting for more of Geralt’s adventures on Netflix, the streamer is looking towards a much bigger future planned for its world of adaptations based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy saga. And one of its most interesting additions has just found its star.



Netflix has officially confirmed that Jodie Turner-Smith, the British actress best known for her roles in Queen & Slim and Syfy’s Nightflyers, will play the lead character of The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part, live-action limited series set over a thousand years before Geralt’s story.

Imagining the Continent in the time when the rule of Elves was dominant, Blood Origin will explore the creation of the first proto-Witcher, and the magical processes undertaken to transform people into powerful monster hunters. Which is a good thing, given that it’ll also be exploring a major event in Witcher lore known as the ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, a cataclysmic merging of the worlds of monsters, Elves, and Humanity into one, creating the dangerous world of The Witcher as we know it in Geralt’s time.

Turner-Smith will be playing Éile, a former warrior turned nomadic bard who gave up her life as the guardian of her clan’s Queen to follow her heart and share her music with the world. But when the world changes before her eyes, Éile will find herself drawn back to her martial skills as a quest for vengeance and redemption sees her take arms once more.

We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s plans for The Witcher: Blood Origin as we learn them

