Netflix knows that people are curious as hell to see just what its upcoming live-action adaptation of The Witcher is going to look like, and it’s perfectly comfortable making everyone wait until it’s good and ready to show off a proper trailer. But they did gift us with a slew of cast photos to feast your eyes upon.



Today, Netflix dropped several stills from the upcoming series inspired by the fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. We’d already had a glimpse of Henry Cavill’s Geralt but here are a few more, plus images of Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer.

It’s the last photo of Cavill and the closeup of his hairline that really suggests that The Witcher might be able to deliver on its promise of majestic fantasy when it hits Netflix in the near future. Because you know a show’s really trying to stick the landing when the wigs look that good.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also took part in the media drop by posting a few logos.



And here’s a motion poster for good measure featuring, uh, Rivia’s ass.

The Witcher will debut on Netflix and not surprisingly, the show will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con. We’ll bring you more as we know it.

