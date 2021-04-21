The Witcher Could Return to Netflix Sooner Than You'd Thought

Geralt’s back. But also, Geralt’s back! Image : Netflix

A sequel to 47 Ronin is coming, with some cyberpunk flair. Stellan Skarsgard teases his role in Dune. Greg Russo wants to go back to the manga for the Death Note sequel. Plus, what’s coming on Supergirl, and Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth adaptation picks up another actor . Spoilers, away!

47 Ronin 2

Deadline reports Lucifer’s Aimee Garcia will team with New York Times Bestselling author AJ Mendez on a script for a sequel to 47 Ronin blending “martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action.” Though details on the story are currently unavailable, Mendez states the film will tell “a modern, multicultural story with powerful female leads.”

Dune

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Stellan Skarsgard revealed his Baron Harkonnen “doesn’t show up for too much” of Dune’s running time.

I did eight or ten days on the movie, so my character doesn’t show up for too much, but his presence will be felt. He’s such a frightening presence where even if he doesn’t say anything, I think you’ll be afraid of him. And I’m extremely fat. I had eight hours in the makeup chair every day. And in some scenes, I look very tall because I levitate. You’re going to have a lot of fun with it. The thing about it, and why I’m looking forward to this film as well, is because it’s Denis Villeneuve. Whatever he does, he creates an atmosphere that is dense, that you can touch, and you’re just sucked into it. You’re never bored—even if he does long, slow takes. The atmosphere builds up, and you’re in his universe.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Physical stand-ins for Tails and Knuckles have been photographed on the set of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. View them on Tails’ Channel’s account.

Death Note 2

During a recent interview with We Got This Covered, Death Note 2 writer Greg Russo stated the sequel will “go back to the source material” of the original manga.

It’s funny because it sounds like a shift in genre but really, it comes down to the same things. It’s about adapting IP. It’s about bringing over an amazing piece of fan property and trying to do it right. And Death Note, I’m a huge fan of the manga, I’m a huge fan of the original source material and I think it’s one of the greatest mangas ever written. And so for me, I didn’t play any role in Death Note, the first film that Netflix did, but I came in with kind of a point of view with what I wanted to do in a sequel. And part of that is I wanted to go back to the source material. Hopefully, there will be more info on it soon, but it’s going to be… it’s not going to be exactly what you’re expecting. And I mean that in a very enticing way.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Comic Book has the latest poster for the new Saw movie starring Chris Rock.

Photo : Lionsgate

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Sonya Cassidy has joined the cast of Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth series as Edie Flood, “CEO of OriGen Industries and a woman driven to her protect family’s prominent tech company at any cost.” [Deadline]

Cobra Kai/The Witcher

Deadline also reports both Cobra Kai and The Witcher will return for new seasons in the “fourth quarter” of 2021—presumably meaning they could drop any time between October and December.

Stranger Things

Meanwhile, Finn Wolfhard told Games Radar the fourth season of Stranger Things “should be out sometime next year, hopefully.”

The Flash

Godspeed returns in new set footage from The Flash.

Supergirl

Finally, Dreamer and Brainiac 5 travel back in time to Alex and Kara’s past in the trailer for “Prom Night!” — next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Banner art by Jim Cook