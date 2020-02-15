The Witcher Casts a Pair of New Witchers For Season 2

Henry Cavill as Geralt. Image : Netflix

There are a lot of monsters on the Continent. So to take ‘em out, you need a lotta witchers. Whole schools of ‘em, in fact. For its second season,

The Witcher is packing in a couple more.

As reported by Redanian Intelligence, a Witcher fan blog with a fantastic name, two new actors are joining the cast as Lambert and Coën, two witchers whose paths cross with Geralt’s at pivotal story moments.

Playing Lambert is Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders, Dune). Lambert, a fellow member of the School of the Wolf with Geralt, is one of the last to be trained in the witching arts within the walls of the School of the Wolf’s stronghold, Kaer Morhen.

The other character is Coën, who will be played by Yasen Atour (Young Wallander). Coën, a witcher from the School of the Griffin, is around the same age as Lambert and spends some time at Kaer Morhen during Ciri’s training.



Both of these casting choices, which are reportedly for at least three episodes, point toward the shape of the expected Kaer Morhen arc of the show, which will see Ciri taking her first steps toward learning the arts of the witcher. The only casting announcement missing from here is Vesemir, the old master of the School of the Wolf who taught Geralt and Lambert everything they knew.

Reportedly, the second season of The Witcher will end shooting sometime in August of this year, and will release sometime after that.

