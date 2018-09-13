Image: Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Kate Beckinsale is done with Underworld. Netflix’s upcoming Frank Miller adaptation Cursed has found a star. New Titans and Riverdale pictures tease the arrival of Hawk and Dove, and Archie’s big day in court. Plus, behind the scenes on both the Charmed reboot and the new Vampire Diaries spinoff, Legacies. Spoilers Get!



Advertisement

Superman

In the wake of yesterday’s report that Henry Cavill will no longer appear as Superman in future DC movies, it’s already time for people to start speculating who could replace him as the Man of Steel. Deadline’s report on the Cavill story adds Michael B. Jordan’s name to the proceedings, while the Irish Post unsurprisingly suggests that an Irishman is the hot favorite to become Superman—specifically, Once Upon a Time’s Colin O’Donoghue. Who knows what’s going on any more? Presumably at least someone at Warner Bros., so please continue to speculate wildly in the comments.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters has been officially rated PG-13 by the MPAA.

[FilmRatings]

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Gil Bellows (Jett) and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is The New Black) have joined Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in undisclosed roles. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

UglyDolls

Coming Soon also has word Gabriel Iglesias and Wanda Sykes have joined the voice cast of the UglyDolls movie. No further details have been released on which dolls they’ll portray.

Advertisement

Underworld

In a recent interview with Variety, Kate Becksinale confirmed she’s done with the Underworld franchise.

I wouldn’t return. I’ve done plenty of those.

Overlord

Flecks of blood become paratroopers on the poster for Bad Robot’s Overlord, courtesy of Coming Soon.

Advertisement

The Nutcracker & the Four Realms

Coming Soon also has character posters for Disney’s upcoming Nutcracker movie. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement





First Man

The international trailer for First Man is a fair bit more dramatic than the domestic version.

The ToyBox

During a road trip, Denise Richards and Mischa Barton learn they’re driving a haunted RV in the trailer for The ToyBox. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for an image gallery.

Cursed

Katherine Langford will star in the Netflix adaptation of Frank Miller’s yet-to-be-published Lady in the Lake graphic novel, Cursed.

Advertisement

Quazi

THR reports Fox’s Russian partner, Monumental, is set to adapt Sergei Lukyanenko’s post-apocalyptic zombie novel Quazi as a television series. The story concerns a small, intelligent faction of zombies known as “Quazi” forming an uneasy alliance with the last remaining humans at the end of the world.

Advertisement

The Gifted

Thunderbird contacts a mutant lawyer in the synopsis for episode 2.02, “unMoored.”

Thunderbird contacts a mutant lawyer who recruited him to the Underground years ago, hoping she can help him find the Inner Circle. Lauren and Andy have a shared dream, which distracts Andy from his training and prompts Reeva to consider cutting her losses with him, which, in turn, makes Andy second-guess his separation from his sister. Meanwhile, Reed must keep a huge secret from the group and Jace picks up the mutants’ trail again.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Titans

Hawk and Dove debut in images from their self-titled second episode of Titans. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

The Archie kids temper their court appearance with a camping trip in pics from the season three premiere, “Labor Day.” TV Line has the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charmed

The cast and crew discuss the Charmed reboot in a new featurette.

Legacies

Finally, series star Danielle Russell discusses Hope’s journey in a new promo for Legacies, the latest Vampire Diaries spinoff.

Banner art by Jim Cooke .