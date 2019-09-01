Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Laurie Strode, on that terrible fateful night during the first Halloween film, was babysitting. And now we know that both of her charges will be returning to share in the scares of the latter-day Halloween universe.

Recently, Variety reported that Kyle Richards, the actress who played Lindsey Wallace in the original film, will be reprising her role in Halloween Kills. This, along with the knowledge that someone will be playing Tommy Doyle, suggests that the film will be broadening its exploration of the remnants of that one awful night and how it’s shaped the lives of those it affected. I would be really excited to see this series just become a longform meditation on trauma, with occasional murders. I think that would be pretty good.

And in case you’re not up on non-nerd pop culture, what has Kyle Richards been up to for the past few decades? Well, she appeared in a few more horror films as a kid, and as an adult she now spends most of her time filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she’s been a cast member for the entire run. This isn’t an exceptionally important bit of information, but I like it, and it means the parodies will be outstanding.

Halloween Kills will be out October 16, 2020.

