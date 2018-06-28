Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: TVNZ

Taika Waititi, a little-known indie filmmaker you’ve definitely never heard of, is taking his sweet-ass time working on the sequel to What We Do in the Shadows, but worry not. The first trailer for the movie’s spinoff TV series Wellington Paranormal is here, and it looks fantastic.

Wellington Paranormal keeps in the cinematic documentary style of What We Do in the Shadows, but instead follows the mundane adventures of the titular paranormal investigation department of the Wellington, New Zealand police. In the first trailer for the series, we meet officers Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary and see the sorts of supernatural miscreants they’re going to encounter during their nightly rounds. Think Cops, but like, with ghosts, werewolves, and possessed people climbing the walls.

Of course, because this is a series borne from the minds of Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the series is also going to be chock-full of the sorts of day-to-day human humdrum to highlight the inherent absurdity of the premise. Wellington Paranormal is set to begin airing in New Zealand on July 11, and even though there’s no official announcement about if and when the show will broadcast in the US, there’s always FX’s upcoming What We Do in the Shadows TV series remake to look forward to.