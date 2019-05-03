Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all the fun toys we’ve seen floating around the internet lately. This week: Hasbro gets retro for new-old Star Wars toys, Bandai goes Far From Home, Mondo’s God of War Kratos screams at your bank account, and Woody...dies? Maybe? Check it out!



Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-43 Megatron

To some longtime Transfomers devotees, Grimlock is the only true transforming T-rex. But if you’ve opened your heart to the Beast Wars series, Megatron did a fine job representing the terrible thunder lizard, and Takara Tomy has done an even better one with its Masterpiece MP-43 Megatron figure. For $320 you get an obscenely detailed collectible with a relatively clean dinosaur mode. It’s got speech and sound effects too, but given this is from Takara, they’re from a Japanese recording so you might be better off adding your own.

Thinkway Toy Story 4 Sheriff Woody Figure with Interactive Drop-Down Action

Watching the beloved Toy Story characters drop to the floor when a child approaches is cute in the movies, but it doesn’t quite translate to being as endearing in real life. Thinkway’s 17-inch tall animated Sheriff Woody figure can be trained to recognize and respond to voice commands, but it also includes a functional pull string on the back if you just want Woody to rattle off his memorable catch phrases. In the interactive mode, when you say “someone’s coming!”, Woody will immediately stop moving, stop talking, and collapse to the ground. It’s a cute idea, but the way Woody falls straight backward almost makes it look like someone’s shot the poor sheriff. But who killed his deputy?

Hasbro Retro Kenner Style Star Wars Figures

In 1977 George Lucas showed Hollywood that movies could be more than just a date destination; they could be massively profitable merchandising opportunities, as demonstrated by the original line of Star Wars action figures. Hasbro has reproduced Kenner’s original designs, which are laughably primitive by today’s action figure standards, for a new ‘Retro Collection’ line featuring 3.75-inch versions of Vader, Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, and a Stormtrooper. They were first revealed at Toy Fair 2019 in New York, but are now available from Target, for the time being, for $10 each.

Mondo God of War Kratos

Do we need to say anything other than bark “BOY” loudly? Oh, we do?



Well, that’s really just what Mondo’s absurdly detailed 1:6-scaled Kratos—based on his appearance in last year’s critically lauded God of War soft reboot/sequel on PS4—invokes, in all its burly, Kratos-y splendor. As well as looking fantastic, the figure comes with a bunch of accessories inspired by the game, including Kratos’ Leviathan axe, Mimir, and the legendary Blades of Chaos he wielded in the original God of War trilogy. There’s even alternate sculpts of his head to have him either doing one of the two defining traits of Dad Kratos: Screaming at you in rage or looking at you with gruff, fatherly disapproval!

Kratos is set to release in June 2020—and he’ll set you back a whopping $230 if you want to preorder him. An extra $5 on top of that gets you an exclusive version with an extra version of Leviathan axe and the Blades of Chaos, replicating their upgraded forms from the game as well. [Mondo]

Hasbro Toy Story 4 Mr. Potato Head Figures

The toy world’s most talented master of disguise will be returning once again in Toy Story 4 this summer (voiced by the late Don Rickles in a performance that’s assembled from his many past turns as the character), so it’s about time Mr. Potato Head (and the Mrs.) started to dress up like their fellow animated characters. Hasbro’s got a series of Toy Story 4 Mr. Potato Head figures headed to stores, starting with a series of $5, two-inch collectible figures, and going all the way up to the $40 Andy’s Playroom Potato Pack, which includes the minifigures, and the larger Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head complete with over 60 dress-up accessories.

S.H. Figuarts Spider-Men

Bandai chose to drop teasers for not one, not two, but three different Spider-Man figures in its hyperarticulated Figuarts line recently—two from Spider-Man: Far From Home, and one based on the excellent 2018 PS4 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man. All three figures will release across the coming months, starting in July with a re-packaged Homecoming suit Spider-Man for Far From Home, the new black-and-red suit from Far From Home proper in August, and the Advanced Suit of Marvel’s Spider-Man in September, all for around $55 to $60 each.

You know the drill at this point with Figuarts, especially men of the Spider-variety—the accessories are mainly web effect strands to pretend Peter is flinging himself from one place to another, as well as multiple hands in various states of thwippery, and alternate eye pieces to give Spidey the ability to emote. Beyond that, the Homecoming suit gives Peter his school backpack and a cellphone, while the Marvel’s Spider-Man figure will actually get a whole bunch of accessories inspired by the game, including a little drone, effects pieces inspired by the various web attacks you can unlock like the web bombs, and Peter’s phone from the game. [Toyark]