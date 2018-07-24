Image: BBC

The casting of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor was of the utmost secrecy for the BBC, but a few former Time Lords got to learn the identity of the new Doctor a little earlier than the rest of us. Some guessed it accidentally, but others like Tenth Doctor David Tennant got a very sneaky surprise.



Jodie Whittaker revealed the delightful moment during last week’s Doctor Who panel at San Diego Comic-Con—which has now been uploaded in its entirety to the BBC America for fans who weren’t able to brave the sweaty climes of Hall H to see the new Doctor. But the moment Whittaker recalls telling Tennant, her former Broadchurch co-star, that she was indeed the new Doctor—after new Who showrunner Chris Chibnall alerted Tennant that a nervous new Doctor was about to give him a ring for some advice—is perhaps the most delightful bit of it all:

Considering what a complete and utter Doctor Who fanboy Tennant is, that had to have been one hell of a way to learn about the new Doctor. At least the rest of us got that pretty nifty trailer!

If you’ve got an hour to spare today and want to relive the magic of it all, you can check out the full Doctor Who panel from Comic-Con below.