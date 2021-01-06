We come from the future
The Wanting Mare Looks Like a Lyrical Sci-Fi Dreamscape

Germain Lussier
Filed to:The Wanting Mare
The Wanting Mare
A crop of the poster for The Wanting Mare.
Image: Gravitas Ventures
Sometimes you watch a movie trailer and think “I have no idea what the hell I just watched, but I’m totally here for it.” That’s probably about to happen to you with the trailer for The Wanting Mare.

Written and directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman, the film is set in a world called Anmaere. A place where wild horses are the primary export and a young woman grows up without a mother. Her mother left her with one thing though: a recurring dream that reveals the fantastic, mythical truth about the cruel world they live in.

There’s much more to the complex plot and world building but that’s the basic gist. Watch the trailer to see a bit more.

Obviously, Bateman’s vision for The Wanting Mare is full of ambition. And, it turns out, he created this film as the first in what he hopes to be several films exploring the various myths and mysteries he’s created for Anmaere. Apparently there’s a dense mythology, which comes across loud and clear in that lyrical trailer.

Plus, and maybe most interestingly, almost all of The Wanting Mare was filmed in a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey. Yes, you read that right. It took five years for Bateman to complete the complex digital effects that turned a simple Jersey warehouse into the sweeping vistas of this brand new world.

Curious? Intrigued? We are too. The Wanting Mare comes to select theaters and VOD February 5.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

fauxcused
Fauxcused

I feel that most of the emotional intensity came from the trailer music; set aside dusty slow moving performances in dark and dusty landscapes. 