The Walking Dead's Youthful New Spin-off Looks Surprisingly Fun in First Trailer

Iris vomiting all over an empty. Image : AMC

While The Walking Dead’s second spin-off doesn’t have a title yet, that didn’t stop the cast from coming to New York Comic Con to discuss the series on a panel that, surprisingly, opened with a rather interesting trailer that’s just made its way online.

Set 10 years after the beginning o f The Walking Dead’s apocalypse, the new series focuses on a seemingly stable settlement of humans that have managed to create some semblance of normal life for themselves. Unlike the other shows set in this universe, the new series follows a group of younger heroes—teens who’ve all grown up never knowing a world without “empties,” their community’s name for the undead.

The trailer introduces us to these young heroes as they go on a mysterious journey into the ruined world beyond their small settlement. The tone is unlike anything we’ve seen from a Walking Dead series, with a YA drama vibe that gives the zombie apocalypse a strangely hopeful tinge to it.

Advertisement

Currently, there’s no premiere date for the as-of-yet titled series.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.