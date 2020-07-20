The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes Movie Gets an Update From Robert Kirkman

The zombies are still coming. Photo : AMC

James Bond might have to keep running for a while, one famous Gremlins actor won't be returning for the Secrets of the Mogwai series, and some new toys give us another look at Godzilla vs. Kong. Plus updates from Doom Patrol, Stargirl, and more. Spoilers have a case of the Mondays...



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Spider-Man 3



In a video released on his dad’s Patreon (via Reddit), Tom Holland revealed Spider-Man 3 plans to wrap filming sometime in February 2021.

Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year. Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks worth of work.

Godzilla vs. Kong

New images of the film’s tie-in toys give us a better look at Godzilla and the aged, battle ax-wielding King Kong.

No Time to Die

According to MI6-HQ, MGM and Univeral are now considering a summer 2021 release for No Time to Die.

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes



Speaking on a virtual panel, The Walking Dead writer Robert Kirkman let fans know that the zombie virus movie featuring Rick Grimes is still being worked on despite the real-world virus.

“There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes,” Kirkman said. “I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end.”



“I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better,” he added. “I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect.”



“But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie.”

Mad Heidi

From the producer of Iron Sky comes Mad Heidi, a “Swissploitation” movie in which the titular character liberates Switzerland from a dictatorship of wicked cheesemongers and chocolatiers.

A Deadly Legend

Corbin Bernsen, Judd Hirsch, and Lori Petty star in the trailer for A Deadly Legend, a new movie about a haunted summer camp coming to VOD this summer.

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite

We also have a trailer for an unexpected third entry in the Cats & Dogs franchise starring Melissa Rauch, George Lopez, and Max Greenfield.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

According to Tze Chun, executive story editor, and producer of Netflix’s upcoming Gremlins animated series, Howie Mandel is not returning to voice Gizmo, but fans can still expect “exciting cameos” from actors related to the series. (Phoebe Cates? John Glover, maybe? Robert Picardo? Haviland Morris, hopefully? Frank Welker, probably?)

Howie Mandel is not returning to voice Gizmo. But we will have some casting announcements soon. There is definitely going to be some exciting cameos from people. What has been really exciting is that Joe Dante is a consulting producer on the project. He looks at scripts, he looks at the artwork. It’s been really amazing.

Justice League Dark

KSiteTV speculates Deadman will be a featured character on J.J. Abrams’ upcoming Justice League Dark television series in light of a recently solicited omnibus set for release this December. The Deadman omnibus follows a Spectre omnibus coming in September and a Phantom Stranger omnibus set for release January 2021 so who knows!

Doom Patrol

KSiteTV has images from this week’s episode, “Dumb Patrol.” Click through for more.

Stargirl

The JSA prepares for a showdown with the ISA in the synopsis for “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E., Part One,” the first half of Stargirl’s season finale.

AND SO IT BEGINS — With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick (Cameron Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Toa Fraser directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#112). Original airdate 8/4/2020.

NOS4A2

Finally, Vic tries to explain her powers to mom in a clip from next week’s episode of NOS4A2.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.