The Walking Dead's Maggie Makes a Welcome (and Living) Return

Lauren Cohen wasn’t done with Maggie. Image : AMC

The Walking Dead may have had to cut its season short because of the new coronavirus pandemic, but they had enough footage of the original season 10 finale to give us a nice little peek of what’s to come. Maggie’s back. And she’s got a hat.

When Lauren Cohen “left” The Walking Dead, it was a pretty big hit for the series considering she was yet another of the original crew to depart. We found out late last year that Cohen would be making a return— but there were no details on exactly when. When last we left her storyline, Maggie had traveled to Alexandria, witnessed that big bridge blowup with Rick seemingly a casualty, then she left with Georgie for another community. After a time jump we learned she and Michonne had some sort of big falling out, but it’s unclear if they’ll cross paths now considering Danai Gurira just made her exit.

Last night’s episode of AMC’s long-running zombie drama “The Tower,” was meant to be the penultimate tale of the season. But because post-production was thrown a curveball in the form of covid-19, it had to act as the season finale. (The youth-oriented spinoff, The World Beyond, has also been delayed). Maggie did not show up but the network wanted to let us know she’s close.

Showrunner Angela Kang was of course pretty cagey on the details of Maggie’s return, telling EW, “We’ll see some more of the new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers. And we’ll see that Maggie is…. We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group.”

There’s also another short clip of what’s to come in the finale special followed by some remembrance of the bygone era of the series.

AMC also posted a behind-the-scenes video of season 10 that features background on the Carol/Alpha rivalry, Negan’s odd journey, Judith and Daryl’s relationship, and that big return to Atlanta.

AMC’s The Walking Dead (and Maggie) will return with, “A Certain Doom,” a one-off finale special at some point this year and it has, of course, already been renewed for season 11.

