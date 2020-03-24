The Walking Dead's Current Season Will Be Cut Short

Creepy Darryl. Image : AMC

Fans who have been enjoying th e current season of The Walking Dead are going to have to wait a bit longer to see how it ends.

AMC just announced that “current events” have made it “impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead s eason 10 finale.” As a result, the season’s 15th episode, airing April 5, will be the last episode for the foreseeable future; after that, “the planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.” No word when that date may be, or what specifically the issue is. But one could venture to guess it’s simply down to the number of people available to apply the necessary finishing touches to such a high- profile show.

Advertisement

This is the second Walking Dead delay in the past week. The second spin-off show, World Beyond, was also delayed indefinitely.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.