In not-so-shocking news, AMC has announced that The Walking Dead is coming back for a 10th season. It was revealed in the form of a creepy post on Twitter.

As you can see, the 10th season will begin in October 2019, which has been the usual pattern for the show. Odds are, that means we’ll get a first official glimpse of it at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Last year, AMC executives did say the show could go on for another decade, including spinoffs (like Fear the Walking Dead) and movies. Then, we got an idea of what that meant when a trilogy of Rick Grimes movies were announced, hot on the heels of the character being written off the show. Which is to say, of course, this was coming, but now it’s official.

The ninth season of The Walking Dead returns for its back half on Sunday.

