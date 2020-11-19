Maggie is back. Photo : AMC

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is rising from the grave.

As previously announced, the 10th season has been extended for six additional episodes and now we know those will start airing on February 28. When the episodes return, there will be a few new cast members, among them Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick as a character named Mays. He’ll be joined by Hilarie Burton Morgan as Negan’s wife, Lucille, and Okea Eme-Akwari as a new character named Elijah.

For a taste of what Mays has in store for the show, The Walking Dead Twitter account provided this little clip.

AMC also released a breakdown of the six additional episodes for season 10. Here they are, from the press release.



EPISODE 1017 – “Home Sweet Home” - February 28

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan ) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Director: David Boyd

Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed

EPISODE 1018 – “Find Me” - March 7

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews

EPISODE 1019 – “One More” - March 14

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes

EPISODE 1020 – “Splinter” - March 21

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse

EPISODE 1021 – “Diverged” - March 28

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Heather Bellson

EPISODE 1022 – “Here’s Negan” - April 4

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

For a reminder on where things left off— and where they might be going— c heck this out.

